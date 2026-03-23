Air Canada flight collides with Port Authority vehicle at New York City’s LaGuardia Airport

Firetrucks lineup outside LaGuardia Airport, Monday, March 23, 2026, in New York, after an Air Canada Jet collided with a Port Authority vehicle on a runway. (AP Photo/Ryan Murphy)

By The Associated Press

Posted March 23, 2026 1:37 am.

Last Updated March 23, 2026 2:22 am.

NEW YORK (AP) — An Air Canada flight collided with a Port Authority vehicle after landing at LaGuardia Airport, according to authorities.

The New York Police Department confirmed the collision but could not immediately offer additional information.

A spokesperson for the New York City Fire Department said firefighters responded to reports of a plane that crashed into a vehicle on the runway at 11:38 p.m.

Additional information was not immediately available.

The Federal Aviation Administration’s National Airspace System website reported LaGuardia has closed.

Multiple videos taken by bystanders and posted on social media showed the jet with severe damage to the front of the aircraft.

An Associated Press photo from the scene shows a jet branded with an Air Canada logo tilted up in the air on top of the vehicle and there is severe damage to the front of the plane.

Air Canada did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

With files from The Canadian Press

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