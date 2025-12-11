Mississauga driving instructor charged in alleged sexual assault of a female youth

A Peel Police shoulder patch is seen in Mississauga, Ont., on July 1, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey

By Meredith Bond

Posted December 11, 2025 4:07 pm.

A Mississauga man has been charged with allegedly sexually assaulting a female youth during a driving lesson.

Peel police allege the suspect picked up the victim from her home in his vehicle for a driving lesson on Nov. 27.

The driving teacher instructed the victim to practice parking in the lot of the Clarkson Community Centre. Once parked, he allegedly sexually assaulted her.

Aamir Gul was arrested and charged with sexual assault.

Investigators believe there may be more alleged victims. The driver instructor’s vehicle was a red 2015 Toyota Corolla.

