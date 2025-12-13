Fan-favourite lion put down at Toronto Zoo after months of veterinary care

Fintan, a majestic male white lion at the Toronto Zoo, is seen in this undated photo. FACEBOOK/TORONTO ZOO

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 13, 2025 11:24 am.

Last Updated December 13, 2025 11:37 am.

TORONTO — The Toronto Zoo says it has euthanized one of its lions after the animal spent several months undergoing veterinary care for a gastrointestinal symptoms.

In a social media post the zoo says Fintan, a 13-year-old “majestic male white lion” was put down on Friday after receiving months of advanced care for nausea, vomiting and decreased appetite.

The post says it was clear on Friday morning the lion’s condition had “taken a significant turn for the worse” and he was euthanized.

The zoo says a post-mortem exam will be conducted to check on “all disease processes” and says the loss of any individual animal offers a learning opportunity on how to care for others.

Fintan the lion is seen in this undated photo from the Toronto Zoo.
Fintan the lion is seen in this undated photo from the Toronto Zoo. FACEBOOK/TORONTO ZOO

Fintan came to the zoo in 2012 alongside two female lions and was described as being vocal, affectionate and having a “larger-than-life” personality.

The zoo says the lion was given the name “Fintan” which means “little one,” and that Fintan was a favourite for many zoo workers and visitors.

“Fintan has touched the hearts of so many — our guests, members, staff and volunteers — with his majestic presence and calm spirit. He has been an extraordinary ambassador for lions, inspiring love and understanding for wildlife around the world,” the post says.

“He was the true King of the African Savanna here and his presence will be deeply missed.”

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Significant closures on both TTC, GO Train lines this weekend

If you're planning to attend any holiday events this weekend in the city, you'll need to factor in some extra time when it comes to how you'll get there as there are several significant public transit...

4h ago

'They're animals': Caledon family fears they are victims of alleged extortion scheme

A Caledon family says they have been subjected to death threats, including against their children, after their business and home were shot up in what they claim are acts of extortion. Ranbir Mand says...

2h ago

Residents left in the cold with no working heat at multiple buildings

As winter weather takes hold in Toronto, temperatures have plummeted outside. But for some residents, it’s dropping inside their homes as well because their building has no heat. The building a 2255...

1h ago

As many as 5 suspects sought in early morning stabbing

Police are searching for as many as five suspects after two people were sent to the hospital following a stabbing in the Annex neighbourhood. Investigators tell CityNews there was an altercation between...

3h ago

Top Stories

Significant closures on both TTC, GO Train lines this weekend

If you're planning to attend any holiday events this weekend in the city, you'll need to factor in some extra time when it comes to how you'll get there as there are several significant public transit...

4h ago

'They're animals': Caledon family fears they are victims of alleged extortion scheme

A Caledon family says they have been subjected to death threats, including against their children, after their business and home were shot up in what they claim are acts of extortion. Ranbir Mand says...

2h ago

Residents left in the cold with no working heat at multiple buildings

As winter weather takes hold in Toronto, temperatures have plummeted outside. But for some residents, it’s dropping inside their homes as well because their building has no heat. The building a 2255...

1h ago

As many as 5 suspects sought in early morning stabbing

Police are searching for as many as five suspects after two people were sent to the hospital following a stabbing in the Annex neighbourhood. Investigators tell CityNews there was an altercation between...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:50
Caledon family facing alleged extortion scheme

A Caledon family says they have been subjected to death threats, including against their children, after their business and home were shot up in what they claim are acts of extortion.

3h ago

1:58
Police team up for festive RIDE spot check near Steeles and Highway 400

Police from Toronto, York Region and the OPP joined forces near Steeles avenue and Highway 400 Friday evening for a Festive R.I.D.E. spot check aimed at keeping impaired drivers off the road. Jazan Grewal was there.

13h ago

2:15
Small business loses Christmas inventory to natural disaster

A small business is working hard to get gifts under their customers' trees this year. As Beverly Andrews tells us, the scramble comes after they lost their holiday merchandise in a natural disaster. 

15h ago

3:00
Northern snow squalls and frigid temperatures in the GTA

Area north of Toronto could see some snow squalls this weekend. Weather specialist Jessie Uppal has the long-range forecast.

16h ago

2:44
Ford government appointed school supervisor fires TDSB's director of education

The Ford government's appointed school supervisor has fired the TDSB's director of education. Tina Yazdani reports, critics are blasting the government for allowing someone with no background in education to fire a leader with years of experience.

17h ago

More Videos