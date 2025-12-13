Fan-favourite lion put down at Toronto Zoo after months of veterinary care

TORONTO — The Toronto Zoo says it has euthanized one of its lions after the animal spent several months undergoing veterinary care for a gastrointestinal symptoms.

In a social media post the zoo says Fintan, a 13-year-old “majestic male white lion” was put down on Friday after receiving months of advanced care for nausea, vomiting and decreased appetite.

The post says it was clear on Friday morning the lion’s condition had “taken a significant turn for the worse” and he was euthanized.

The zoo says a post-mortem exam will be conducted to check on “all disease processes” and says the loss of any individual animal offers a learning opportunity on how to care for others.

Fintan the lion is seen in this undated photo from the Toronto Zoo. FACEBOOK/TORONTO ZOO

Fintan came to the zoo in 2012 alongside two female lions and was described as being vocal, affectionate and having a “larger-than-life” personality.

The zoo says the lion was given the name “Fintan” which means “little one,” and that Fintan was a favourite for many zoo workers and visitors.

“Fintan has touched the hearts of so many — our guests, members, staff and volunteers — with his majestic presence and calm spirit. He has been an extraordinary ambassador for lions, inspiring love and understanding for wildlife around the world,” the post says.

“He was the true King of the African Savanna here and his presence will be deeply missed.”