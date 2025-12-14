Man seriously injured in Scarborough stabbing, suspect sought

Photo shows a police cruiser outside of a residential apartment building in Scarborough. (Matt Wilkins/CityNews)

By Denio Lourenco

Posted December 14, 2025 10:44 pm.

Last Updated December 14, 2025 10:53 pm.

Toronto police are investigating an alleged stabbing that occurred in Scarborough on Sunday night.

Authorities say they received a report about a stabbing near Birchmount Road and Sheppard Avenue East at approximately 9:19 p.m.

When they arrived at the scene, officers located a man with a stab wound. He was transported to a hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have described the suspect as a brown-skinned male between the ages of 25 to 30. He is said to be five-foot-seven with short facial hair and was last seen wearing a black jacket.

An investigation is ongoing.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

2 people found dead at Rob Reiner's home and homicide detectives are investigating

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Homicide detectives were investigating Sunday after two people were found dead at director-actor Rob Reiner's Los Angeles home, authorities said. The Los Angeles Fire...

37m ago

Canadian politicians react to terrorist attack in Australia, GTA police forces stepping up patrols at synagogues

Police forces across the GTA say residents can expect an increased presence in and around synagogues and community centres in the aftermath of the terrorist attack against Jewish citizens at a Hanukkah...

43m ago

Father and son gunmen kill at least 15 people at Australian Hanukkah event

Two gunmen opened fire during a Hanukkah celebration on Sydney's Bondi beach, killing 15 people, including a child, officials said Monday, in what Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called an act of antisemitic...

5m ago

Canadian describes 'freakout' as shots rang out in deadly attack in Australia

SYDNEY — Canadian Finn Foster, backpacking with his girlfriend in Australia, says they were planning to watch the sunset on Sydney's famous Bondi Beach when they heard about two dozen pops. At first,...

38m ago

Top Stories

2 people found dead at Rob Reiner's home and homicide detectives are investigating

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Homicide detectives were investigating Sunday after two people were found dead at director-actor Rob Reiner's Los Angeles home, authorities said. The Los Angeles Fire...

37m ago

Canadian politicians react to terrorist attack in Australia, GTA police forces stepping up patrols at synagogues

Police forces across the GTA say residents can expect an increased presence in and around synagogues and community centres in the aftermath of the terrorist attack against Jewish citizens at a Hanukkah...

43m ago

Father and son gunmen kill at least 15 people at Australian Hanukkah event

Two gunmen opened fire during a Hanukkah celebration on Sydney's Bondi beach, killing 15 people, including a child, officials said Monday, in what Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called an act of antisemitic...

5m ago

Canadian describes 'freakout' as shots rang out in deadly attack in Australia

SYDNEY — Canadian Finn Foster, backpacking with his girlfriend in Australia, says they were planning to watch the sunset on Sydney's famous Bondi Beach when they heard about two dozen pops. At first,...

38m ago

Most Watched Today

1:15
Man critically injured in North York shooting

Toronto police say there was an altercation at a banquet hall on Steeles Avenue West around 4:30 a.m. Sunday before gunshots rang out.

9h ago

5:20
16 killed in terrorist attack on Jews in Australia

At least 16 people have been killed, including one of the gunmen, in what Australian officials called an act of antisemitic terrorism at a Hanukkah celebration on Sydney’s Bondi Beach on Sunday.

8h ago

1:45
Temperatures expected to climb, rainfall moving in this week

Temperatures are expected to climb in the Greater Toronto Area this week after a deep freeze. Meteorologist Chris Potter has the long-range forecast.

December 13, 2025 7:05 pm EST EST

2:48
1M+ without power across Ukraine due to Russian Strikes

Ukrainian officials say more then 1-million people are without power across the country after an intense round of Russian strikes. Karling Donoghue reports & takes a look at impending peace negotiations between the U.S., Ukraine and European leaders.

December 13, 2025 6:24 pm EST EST

2:50
Caledon family facing alleged extortion scheme

A Caledon family says they have been subjected to death threats, including against their children, after their business and home were shot up in what they claim are acts of extortion.

December 13, 2025 9:02 am EST EST

More Videos