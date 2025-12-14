Man seriously injured in Scarborough stabbing, suspect sought

Toronto police are investigating an alleged stabbing that occurred in Scarborough on Sunday night.

Authorities say they received a report about a stabbing near Birchmount Road and Sheppard Avenue East at approximately 9:19 p.m.

When they arrived at the scene, officers located a man with a stab wound. He was transported to a hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have described the suspect as a brown-skinned male between the ages of 25 to 30. He is said to be five-foot-seven with short facial hair and was last seen wearing a black jacket.

An investigation is ongoing.