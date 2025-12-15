Family continues call for mental heath reform in Ontario prisons

It's been 9 years since an Ontario man died during an interaction with jail guards, a death that has since been deemed a homicide by a coroner's inquest. Shauna Hunt with the continued calls for mental health reforms inside Ontario prisons. 

By Shauna Hunt & Joseph Ryan

Posted December 15, 2025 8:12 pm.

For nearly a decade, Yusuf Faqiri has been seeking justice for his brother, Soleiman, who died in the custody of an Eastern Ontario prison.

“Imagine being able to cry your guts out and repeat how your brother was beaten to death and the very people or system that oversaw, his care and custody are still denying responsibility,” Faqiri said.

Soleiman Faqiri, 30, was living with schizophrenia and was taken into custody in 2016 after allegedly stabbing a neighbor during a psychotic episode.

He was awaiting a mental health assessment when he died on a prison cell floor after being repeatedly punched, struck, pepper-sprayed, shackled, and covered with a spit hood.

A coroner’s inquest two years ago ruled his death a homicide.

“None of those recommendations have been implemented by the Ontario government. Not one,” Faqiri said, referring to dozens of reforms suggested following the inquest.

A growing crisis

NDP MPP Kristyn Wong-Tam, says this case highlights a growing crisis in Ontario jails.

“The Premier is ignoring what is very obvious and there is a pattern in Ontario jails. Every institution is overcrowded and understaffed,” Wong-Tam said. “People with serious mental health illnesses are left in lengthy solitary confinement by default simply because they are understaffed.”

According to the Ministry of the Solicitor General, the government has established a new health services division to provide support with mental health and addiction issues.

Premier Doug Ford, without giving specifics, said the minister is taking action.

“He’s doing a great job, and we’re going to continue doing a great job,” Ford said. “We need is to build more correctional facilities and make sure they’re state-of-the-art. But at the end of the day, stay out of the jails. Stop breaking the laws and you won’t have anything to worry about.”

The Faqiri family says the Premier’s remarks “tone-deaf.”

“These people didn’t choose to go to jail. They need help. They were sick. We’re not against you. We’re willing to work with you. But if you’re going to continue to double down, we’re going to continue to fight back with our fellow Ontarians, because for us, this is life and death,” Faqiri said.

Faqiri says he will continue to fight for justice and systemic change. He also says he does not want his brother’s legacy to be defined by his death.

