Muslim rights group sues Florida Gov. DeSantis over ‘foreign terrorist’ label

FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference, Aug. 12, 2025, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Mike Schneider, The Associated Press

Posted December 16, 2025 11:06 am.

Last Updated December 16, 2025 1:10 pm.

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A leading Muslim civil rights group in the U.S. has sued Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over his order designating it and another organization as a “ foreign terrorist organization,” saying the directive was unconstitutional.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations, known as CAIR, has more than 20 chapters across the United States and its work involves legal actions, advocacy and education outreach.

The lawsuit was filed late Monday by the CAIR-Foundation and CAIR-Florida, its affiliate in the state. The suit asked a federal judge in Tallahassee to declare DeSantis’ order unlawful and unconstitutional and prevent it from being enforced.

“He has usurped the exclusive authority of the federal government to identify and designate terrorist organizations by baselessly declaring CAIR a terrorist organization,” the lawsuit says.

DeSantis’ order was among a series of recent actions or statements made by Republican elected officials which target U.S. Muslims or their groups.

U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., on Sunday posted on social media that “Islam is not a religion. It’s a cult.”

A day later, CAIR designated Tuberville, who is running for Alabama governor, as an anti-Muslim extremist for his “increasingly hateful and dangerous attacks on Alabama Muslims.” The group said it was the first time it had given a U.S. senator that designation. Tuberville responded on social media that it was a “badge of honor.” When asked Tuesday about his statements, Tuberville spokesman Mallory Jaspers repeated what Tuberville had said.

U.S. Rep. Randy Fine, R-Fla., also posted Monday on social media about his support for “a Muslim travel ban, radical deportations of all mainstream Muslim legal and illegal immigrants, and citizenship revocations wherever possible.”

“Mainstream Muslims have declared war on us. The least we can do is kick them the hell out of America,” Fine wrote.

Anti-Muslim bias has persisted in different forms since Sept. 11, 2001, and there’s been a rise in Islamophobia during more than two years of war in Gaza.

During a news conference about the Florida lawsuit, Charles Swift, a lawyer for the Muslim Legal Fund of America, called the elected officials’ statements dangerous and bigoted.

“The Constitution protects people’s rights to be bigoted, not the government’s rights,” said Swift, whose group is one of the legal organizations representing CAIR. “When a governor issues an executive order to silence Muslims, that’s a different question altogether because if you can do that, you can silence anyone.”

CAIR said in the Florida lawsuit that it has always condemned terrorism and violence. The lawsuit alleges DeSantis targeted the group for defending the free speech rights of people in cases where state officials and officials elsewhere tried to punish or silence those who expressed support for Palestinian human rights.

The order by DeSantis last week also gives the same “foreign terrorist” label to the Muslim Brotherhood, a pan-Arab Islamist political movement. President Donald Trump last month issued an executive order that sets in motion a process to designate certain chapters of the Muslim Brotherhood as a foreign terrorist organization.

The governor’s order instructs Florida agencies to prevent the two groups and those who have provided them material support from receiving contracts, employment and funds from a state executive or cabinet agency.

Florida has an estimated 500,000 Muslim residents, according to CAIR.

When reached by email for comment on Tuesday, the governor’s press secretary, Molly Best, referred to DeSantis’ recent social media posts on the topic in which he said he looked forward to a trial. In one post, DeSantis said, “I look forward to discovery — especially the CAIR finances. Should be illuminating!”

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has issued a similar proclamation in Texas. CAIR last month asked a federal judge to strike down Abbott’s proclamation, saying in a lawsuit that it was “not only contrary to the United States Constitution, but finds no support in any Texas law.”

___

Associated Press writers Kimberly Chandler in Montgomery, Alabama, and Kate Payne in Tallahassee, Florida, contributed to this report.

___

Follow Mike Schneider on Bluesky: @mikeysid.bsky.social

Mike Schneider, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Vaughan man gets 5-year prison sentence in fatal hit-and-run that killed teen boy

A Vaughan man has been sentenced to five years in prison and handed a 15‑year driving ban following a fatal hit‑and‑run that claimed the life of a 16‑year‑old boy in May 2024. On Dec. 15,...

36m ago

Here are the baby names Ontario parents loved the most in 2024

Ontario parents kept tradition alive in 2024, with Olivia and Noah once again topping the charts as the province's most popular baby names. For the 16th consecutive year, Olivia held the crown as the...

18m ago

Shooting in Brampton sparks manhunt for armed suspect

Peel Regional Police (PRP) are appealing for witnesses and video footage after shots were fired in Brampton earlier this month. PRP officers responded to reports of gunfire at 3:46 a.m. on Dec. 3 in...

2h ago

Killings of Rob Reiner and his wife stun Hollywood as son skips court appearance for medical reasons

Los Angeles police are set to present a case to prosecutors following Nick Reiner's arrest in the killings of his parents, Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner, which stunned their communities in Hollywood...

13m ago

Top Stories

Vaughan man gets 5-year prison sentence in fatal hit-and-run that killed teen boy

A Vaughan man has been sentenced to five years in prison and handed a 15‑year driving ban following a fatal hit‑and‑run that claimed the life of a 16‑year‑old boy in May 2024. On Dec. 15,...

36m ago

Here are the baby names Ontario parents loved the most in 2024

Ontario parents kept tradition alive in 2024, with Olivia and Noah once again topping the charts as the province's most popular baby names. For the 16th consecutive year, Olivia held the crown as the...

18m ago

Shooting in Brampton sparks manhunt for armed suspect

Peel Regional Police (PRP) are appealing for witnesses and video footage after shots were fired in Brampton earlier this month. PRP officers responded to reports of gunfire at 3:46 a.m. on Dec. 3 in...

2h ago

Killings of Rob Reiner and his wife stun Hollywood as son skips court appearance for medical reasons

Los Angeles police are set to present a case to prosecutors following Nick Reiner's arrest in the killings of his parents, Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner, which stunned their communities in Hollywood...

13m ago

Most Watched Today

2:48
Man found dead in parked car outside hospital went unnoticed for days

The family of the man found dead in a parked car outside a Toronto hospital is demanding for answers after saying his body was left unnoticed for days, just steps from the ER.

4h ago

2:41
Rollercoaster weather ahead

Toronto will see temperatures climb throughout the week, reaching a high of 7°C on Thursday, and dipping back down on Friday.

16h ago

2:27
TRC Calls to Action incomplete, 10 years later

The Truth & Reconciliation Commission's 94 Calls to Action are incomplete, the only question is by how much. The federal government say 85% are done or in progress. Indigenous people say it's less - and some feel like box-ticking.

1h ago

2:38
Police announce $25K reward for info on 2023 fatal shooting at Pickering Casino, ID suspect

Rhianne Campbell has the latest from 34-year-old Michael Ferdinand's widow, with her plea for the public's help.

20h ago

0:52
Ford says LCBO won't sell off U.S. booze inventory yet

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his government won't sell the province's inventory of U.S. alcohol yet but is still considering options like one pitched by the Ontario Liberals to sell the stock and donate the funds to charity.

21h ago

More Videos