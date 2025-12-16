Brandon Ingram scored 28 points, and the Toronto Raptors snapped a four-game skid with a 106-96 victory Monday night over Miami, extending the Heat’s losing streak to five.

Miami lost forward Nikola Jovic to an elbow injury in the first quarter. Jovic took a hard foul from Collin Murray-Boyles while driving to the basket and fell to the floor 12 seconds after he entered the game.

Scottie Barnes added 17 points and 10 rebounds, and Immanuel Quickley finished with 15 points for the Raptors, who made 16 3-pointers. Ingram shot 5 of 7 from behind the arc.

Sandro Mamukelashvili scored 11 points, and Gradey Dick added 10 for Toronto.

Norman Powell and Bam Adebayo scored 20 points each, and Davion Mitchell added 12 points for the Heat, who played without Tyler Herro. He sat out because of a right toe contusion.

It was the first time this season the Heat were held under 100 points.

Down by five early in the fourth quarter, Toronto took the lead for good with a 17-2 run. Jamal Shead’s 3-pointer with 7:31 remaining put the Raptors ahead 91-81.

The Heat narrowed the deficit to four points when Powell made three free throws with 1:28 left. But Shead hit a floating jumper, and Barnes followed with a putback layup.

The Raptors are 4-6 since RJ Barrett, the team’s third-leading scorer, sprained his right knee against Brooklyn on Nov. 23. Barrett, who averages 19.4 points per game, began on-court workouts Monday, coach Darko Rajakovic said.