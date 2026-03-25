Teen boy struck by vehicle in York, rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries

A 15-year-old boy has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in northwest Toronto, Toronto police say.

It happened at around 2:35 p.m. in York at the intersection of Humber Boulevard and Louvain Street.

CityNews has confirmed he was a student at nearby Saint Oscar Romero Catholic Secondary School.

The driver remained on scene, police say, and Humber Boulevard is closed between Louvain and Avon Avenue.

There’s no word on possible charges at this point.

No further details were immediately available.