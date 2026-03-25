Suspect in Markham hit-and-run that left teen with life-altering injuries arrested, also charged with drug dealing

York Regional Police have charged a suspect in a Markham hit-and-run that left a 19-year-old woman with life-altering injuries.

Investigators had previously released video capturing the harrowing moment the teenage pedestrian was struck and critically injured on the afternoon Feb. 19 at Denison Street and Featherstone Avenue.

The footage shows a 2016–2020 Aegean Blue, four‑door Honda Civic driving into oncoming traffic to run a red light at Middlefield Road before striking the pedestrian.

The vehicle then fled northbound and was later seen speeding east on Highglen Avenue.

At the time, Constable Lisa Moskaluk said the victim had just gotten off a bus when she was struck while crossing at a crosswalk with the right-of-way.

“This vehicle continued with the victim on the hood of their vehicle for about 50 metres. They would have known that they had struck someone,” Moskaluk added.

On Wednesday, police announced an arrest in the case.

Nathan Persaud, 29, of Oshawa was arrested on Friday, March 20, and faces charges of dangerous operation causing bodily harm, dangerous operation, and failure to stop after an accident resulting in bodily harm.

During their probe, police say they executed three search warrants at residences associated with the suspect in Richmond Hill, Oshawa and Toronto, seizing the suspect vehicle and a quantity of controlled substances.

As a result, Persaud also faces charges of trafficking opioids and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

“Investigators believe the suspect took steps to conceal his identity and to repair damage to the vehicle,” police further alleged in a release.

“Investigators are reminding the public that anyone who assists the suspect in concealing, repairing or altering the vehicle to avoid detection is committing a criminal offence of accessory after the fact and may face charges.

“This includes any person who performs or arranges body work, paint work, or mechanical repairs intended to hide damage caused in this collision.”