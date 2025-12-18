Quebec man wanted after allegedly making death threats against several people

Photo of Samuel Giguere, who is wanted by Toronto police for allegedly making death threats against several people on Dec. 10, 2025. TPS/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted December 18, 2025 10:21 pm.

Last Updated December 18, 2025 10:22 pm.

Police are searching for a Quebec man after he allegedly threatened several people down by the Harbourfront.

Investigators say a man went to a person’s address in the Navy Wharf Court and Bremner Boulevard area on December 10.

It’s alleged that the man made death threats against several people, including the victim, before fleeing the scene.

Police have identified the man as Samuel Giguere of Quebec. He is wanted on four counts of uttering threats and two counts of failing to comply with a release order.

Police say it’s believed Giguere may have fled to Quebec. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

