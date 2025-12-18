Freeze-thaw cycle to create more potholes across GTA

Toronto’s ongoing swing between warm and cold weather is creating prime conditions for potholes and potentially hazardous travel.

“We are into this freeze thaw cycle,” CityNews chief meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai said. “And that’s prime for potholes as you get water that will seep into cracks.”

Ramsahai says milder temperatures soften up the road base and create small puddles of water. The water freezes and pushes up the concrete.

“It adds extra stress, tires go over it, and once you get into drier weather, it leaves this hole underneath the concrete,” said Ramsahai. “Then you get the weight of the tires coming through, causing the hole to collapse, and you are left with a good old-fashioned pothole.”

These conditions are expected continue into early 2026 and through the start of spring.

Rollercoaster temperatures

Torontonians started the day Thursday with foggy conditions. Temperatures are expected to rise into the 7°C to 11°C range later in the day. However, temperatures will drop sharply again on Friday as a new round of cold air moves in.

Rain is expected to begin after 10 p.m. on Thursday and continue into Friday morning, with five to 10 millimetres anticipated.

The rain will cause hazardous road conditions as temperatures fall steadily through the day Friday.

Temperatures are expected to drop to –3°C by Friday afternoon and –5°C by the evening. This comes with a potential dusting of snow of up to two centimetres.

The weekend will see fluctuations again, with a high of 2 °C on Saturday, before dipping down to a high of -3°C on Sunday.

