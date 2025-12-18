Freeze-thaw cycle to create more potholes across GTA

Early morning sunshine on Thursday will give way to scattered showers and rain into the evening as the GTA sees mild temperatures before a drop on Friday.

By Joseph Ryan

Posted December 18, 2025 7:38 am.

Last Updated December 18, 2025 7:46 am.

Toronto’s ongoing swing between warm and cold weather is creating prime conditions for potholes and potentially hazardous travel.

“We are into this freeze thaw cycle,” CityNews chief meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai said. “And that’s prime for potholes as you get water that will seep into cracks.”

Ramsahai says milder temperatures soften up the road base and create small puddles of water. The water freezes and pushes up the concrete.

“It adds extra stress, tires go over it, and once you get into drier weather, it leaves this hole underneath the concrete,” said Ramsahai. “Then you get the weight of the tires coming through, causing the hole to collapse, and you are left with a good old-fashioned pothole.”

These conditions are expected continue into early 2026 and through the start of spring.

Rollercoaster temperatures

Torontonians started the day Thursday with foggy conditions. Temperatures are expected to rise into the 7°C to 11°C range later in the day. However, temperatures will drop sharply again on Friday as a new round of cold air moves in.

Rain is expected to begin after 10 p.m. on Thursday and continue into Friday morning, with five to 10 millimetres anticipated.

The rain will cause hazardous road conditions as temperatures fall steadily through the day Friday.

Temperatures are expected to drop to –3°C by Friday afternoon and –5°C by the evening. This comes with a potential dusting of snow of up to two centimetres.

The weekend will see fluctuations again, with a high of 2 °C on Saturday, before dipping down to a high of -3°C on Sunday.

18-year-old arrested in Whitby after firearm located in vehicle

An 18-year-old man was arrested after a firearm was located in a vehicle he was driving in Whitby, according to police. Durham police say they initiated a traffic stop on Dec. 17, in the area of Dundas...

13m ago

Conservatives look to turn the page after 'terrible disappointment' of 2025

One year ago, Pierre Poilievre appeared to be on the cusp of achieving two things he'd wanted for a long time: the end of Justin Trudeau's political career, and a majority Conservative government with...

38m ago

Jewish organization calls for action to protect community after Sydney shooting

OTTAWA — A Jewish organization is calling on all levels of government to protect communities in Canada following a mass shooting at a Hanukkah celebration in Australia. Centre for Israel and Jewish...

3h ago

How long until Canada sees a high-speed rail come to life?

Last week, Ottawa announced a year for shovels to hit the ground for its long-awaited high-speed rail line connecting Toronto to Quebec City. Beginning in 2029, construction will be starting for the line's...

The Big Story

1h ago

