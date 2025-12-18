Worker injured after vehicles collide at construction site near Mount Dennis
Posted December 18, 2025 12:38 pm.
Last Updated December 18, 2025 1:31 pm.
A worker has been rushed to hospital after two construction vehicles on a site collided Thursday morning.
Emergency services were called to the construction site near Eglinton Avenue West and Jane Street just after 10 a.m.
The male worker was found inside one of the vehicles, Toronto Fire tells CityNews. The man was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.