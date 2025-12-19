Family of Ontario man who went missing in Quebec ski town renews call for help

Liam Toman, 22, who went missing while on a ski trip in Mont-Tremblant, Que on Feb. 2, is seen in an undated family handout photo. Toman's family are asking for the public's help to find him. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Chris Toman

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 19, 2025 4:00 am.

Last Updated December 19, 2025 5:18 am.

MONTREAL — The family of a 22-year-old Ontario man who went missing at the Mont-Tremblant, Que., ski resort more than 10 months ago are renewing efforts to find him.

Liam Toman’s family say they will publish an open letter today to remind the public he is still missing.

Toman disappeared on Feb. 2 at the popular Quebec resort during a ski trip with friends.

In a recent interview, Liam’s parents said they hope someone who was at the resort around the same time might remember an important detail that could help them in their search.

They encourage the public to go through their phones and social media for pictures, text messages or conversations that might unearth new clues about the case.

In the open letter, Toman’s family is also asking anyone who was at the resort around Feb. 2 to report to police if they remember any “awkward situations” or interactions that could potentially be criminal.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 19, 2025.

The Canadian Press

