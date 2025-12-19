Indigenous artist loses items for Christmas market in robbery

Merchandise from Neechi by Nature is shown in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Beverly Andrews

Posted December 19, 2025 6:52 pm.

Shane Kejick was supposed to have his Indigenous fashion displayed in GTA Christmas markets and a pop-up shop, until a robbery last month dashed those plans. 

Kejick’s Toyota SUV, which was parked on his mother’s street in suburban Montreal, was stolen late in the evening of November 25, along with merchandise ready for sale and other gear related to production for his clothing line Neechie by Nature.

“I realized my vehicle was no longer there, so that was kind of nerve-racking, you could say. I decided to call the authorities, thought maybe it had been towed, but it didn’t make sense because that spot is always good and I’ve never been towed there before,” he tells CityNews.  

“Along with my vehicle, I also lost many of my design equipment; My sewing machine, my 3D printer, some of my media equipment, as well as my gimbal, and some of my inventory.”

For the past nine years, the fashion designer and entrepreneur has been building his brand and business. It’s only since the 1950’s that Indigenous people have been allowed to own businesses. Running the business on a small budget, this type of loss is devastating.

Unable to return from Montreal, Kejick has missed several sales opportunities at Christmas markets around Toronto.

Jared Bigcanoe collaborated with Neechie by Nature to bring items to shoppers. Kejick was supposed to work with the Big Canoe Indigenous Market pop-up in Erin Mills Town Centre in Mississauga, but his presence and some merchandise were absent, leaving some shoppers still looking for that perfect gift.

“It’s definitely creating supply chain issues,” said Bigcanoe. “I’d love to have all the sizes for everyone that they need when they come shopping.” 

For any small business, the Christmas shopping season is a crucial time and losing thousands of dollars of inventory and missing key personnel puts extra strain on operations.

“It’s detrimental to a growing business, and can mean life or death to a company, so it’s important to support and do what we can for each other so we all make it through,” said Bigcanoe.

A GoFundMe campaign has been started to help Kejick replace the stolen items.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man found guilty in shooting death of Karolina Huebner-Makurat

A man accused in a Toronto shooting that killed a bystander and cast a spotlight on supervised consumption sites was found guilty of second-degree murder on Friday. Damian Hudson was charged after a...

16m ago

Talks continuing with barricaded suspect after officer shot in Welland; shelter-in-place remains in effect

A shelter-in-place remains in effect, and police continue to negotiate with a man after an officer with the Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS) was shot while responding to a fence issue in Welland,...

2h ago

Tiny homes find permanent spot in private Leslieville backyard

The man who provided a roof for those who need one the most is not letting the city slow him down. Four tiny homes erected in the backyard of Lazarus House and operated by Seeds of Hope Foundation have...

2h ago

Nuts recalled in Ontario over possible salmonella contamination

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall for two nut-related products sold in Ontario due to possible salmonella contamination. The agency says the recall covers two products, Arnie's...

2h ago

Top Stories

Man found guilty in shooting death of Karolina Huebner-Makurat

A man accused in a Toronto shooting that killed a bystander and cast a spotlight on supervised consumption sites was found guilty of second-degree murder on Friday. Damian Hudson was charged after a...

16m ago

Talks continuing with barricaded suspect after officer shot in Welland; shelter-in-place remains in effect

A shelter-in-place remains in effect, and police continue to negotiate with a man after an officer with the Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS) was shot while responding to a fence issue in Welland,...

2h ago

Tiny homes find permanent spot in private Leslieville backyard

The man who provided a roof for those who need one the most is not letting the city slow him down. Four tiny homes erected in the backyard of Lazarus House and operated by Seeds of Hope Foundation have...

2h ago

Nuts recalled in Ontario over possible salmonella contamination

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall for two nut-related products sold in Ontario due to possible salmonella contamination. The agency says the recall covers two products, Arnie's...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

3:22
Welland, Ont. under shelter-in-place order, suspected shooter 'contained' in building

Niagara police say the suspected shooter of an incident that sent an officer to hospital is 'contained within a building' as a shelter-in-place order remains for Welland, Ontario residents.

5h ago

0:55
Three men arrested in hate-motivated extremism investigation

One of three men charged by Toronto and Peel police with targeting women and members of the Jewish community was allegedly working with ISIS to plan deadly terror attacks, the RCMP said in a release on Friday.

7h ago

0:38
Police officer shot in Welland, Ontario expected to survive: Ford

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said the police officer that was shot in Welland, Ontario is expected to survive following a shelter-in-place order in the region.

8h ago

1:12
65-year-old man killed in multi-vehicle crash, two others injured

A 65-year-old man is dead, and two pedestrians were injured – one critically – following a multi-vehicle crash in Richmond Hill on Thursday night.

9h ago

1:10
Brown University shooting suspect found dead

Providence police said the Brown University shooting suspect, former student and Portuguese national Claudio Neves Valente, was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

11h ago

More Videos