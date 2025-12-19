The Big Story

And the Oscar goes to … YouTube

FILE - Oscar statuettes appear backstage at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Feb. 28, 2016. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted December 19, 2025 7:40 am.

Last Updated December 19, 2025 7:41 am.

Starting in 2029, the Oscars will be making its way to the big screen – YouTube. The change will come after more than 50 years of Disney’s ABC having exclusive rights to the live broadcast.

It’s not the first shift Hollywood has seen from traditional broadcast spaces onto streaming media platforms, as the industry is looking to adapt to younger, online consumers.

Host Maria Kestane speaks to Paolo Granata, associate professor at the University of Toronto to discuss the opportunities the Academy Awards has as it prepares to enter a new broadcast space, and how the media ecosystem is more intertwined than we think.

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple PodcastsSpotify.
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

1 pedestrian killed, 2 others injured in multi-vehicle crash in Richmond Hill

One pedestrian is dead, and two others were injured - one critically - following a multi-vehicle crash in Richmond Hill on Thursday night. Police in York Region say there was a collision involving two...

10h ago

Pedestrian struck by TTC bus in early-morning collision near Sherway Gardens

Toronto police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a TTC bus in Etobicoke early Friday morning. The collision occurred around 5:54 a.m. in the area of Evans Avenue and The West Mall,...

45m ago

Tenants at East York apartment building demand rent abatement

Dozens of tenants at a notorious East York apartment building are seeking action from their landlord, demanding rent refunds as they continue to struggle with a building that they say is...

12h ago

Family of Ontario man who went missing in Quebec ski town renews call for help

MONTREAL — The family of a 22-year-old Ontario man who went missing at the Mont-Tremblant, Que., ski resort more than 10 months ago are renewing efforts to find him. Liam Toman's family say they will...

3h ago

Top Stories

1 pedestrian killed, 2 others injured in multi-vehicle crash in Richmond Hill

One pedestrian is dead, and two others were injured - one critically - following a multi-vehicle crash in Richmond Hill on Thursday night. Police in York Region say there was a collision involving two...

10h ago

Pedestrian struck by TTC bus in early-morning collision near Sherway Gardens

Toronto police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a TTC bus in Etobicoke early Friday morning. The collision occurred around 5:54 a.m. in the area of Evans Avenue and The West Mall,...

45m ago

Tenants at East York apartment building demand rent abatement

Dozens of tenants at a notorious East York apartment building are seeking action from their landlord, demanding rent refunds as they continue to struggle with a building that they say is...

12h ago

Family of Ontario man who went missing in Quebec ski town renews call for help

MONTREAL — The family of a 22-year-old Ontario man who went missing at the Mont-Tremblant, Que., ski resort more than 10 months ago are renewing efforts to find him. Liam Toman's family say they will...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:26
Tenants at East York apartment building demand rent refund over poor living conditions

Dozens of tenants at an East York apartment building have come together to file applications with the Landlord Tenant Board seeking rent abatement. Erica Natividad with the poor living conditions and the difficulty holding the landlord to account.

12h ago

0:58
More than a dozen arrested in interprovincial retail theft operation

Local Ontario police say a major organized retail theft ring operating across Ontario, Quebec, and British Columbia has been dismantled following a months-long investigation.

16h ago

1:12
Prime Minister Carney eyerolls at Ontario Premier Ford's tariff-ad defence

Prime Minister Mark Carney nervously chuckled when Ontario Premier Doug Ford defended his tariff ad against the Trump administration, saying it was the 'best ad' to get the U.S. president's attention.

20h ago

3:40
U.S. demands changes to Canadian policies for CUSMA renewal

Trump's trade representative Jamieson Greer has made a list of demands for Canada to meet in order to reach a CUSMA renewal, including changes to dairy, online news and alcohol policies.

21h ago

2:15
Rollercoaster temps to bring icy conditions

Early morning sunshine on Thursday will give way to scattered showers and rain into the evening as the GTA sees mild temperatures before a drop on Friday.

December 17, 2025 7:55 pm EST EST

More Videos