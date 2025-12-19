And the Oscar goes to … YouTube

Starting in 2029, the Oscars will be making its way to the big screen – YouTube. The change will come after more than 50 years of Disney’s ABC having exclusive rights to the live broadcast.

It’s not the first shift Hollywood has seen from traditional broadcast spaces onto streaming media platforms, as the industry is looking to adapt to younger, online consumers.

Host Maria Kestane speaks to Paolo Granata, associate professor at the University of Toronto to discuss the opportunities the Academy Awards has as it prepares to enter a new broadcast space, and how the media ecosystem is more intertwined than we think.