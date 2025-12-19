Outage affecting inspection kiosks at airports: Canada Border Services Agency

An outage is currently affecting primary inspections kiosks at airports across the country, according to the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA).

The agency said the outage is impacting business and traveler systems.

Toronto Pearson said kiosks in Terminals 1 and 3 are experiencing a service interruption and that passengers may experience longer than normal wait times at customs.

CBSA said it is working with their partners and activating contingency plans for travel and commercial processing.

“We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience,” read a social media post on X.