Paris court rejects bid to suspend Shein platform in France

FILE - Clothes by Chinese company Shein are seen in the BHV (Bazar de l'Hotel de Ville) department store, Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025 in Paris. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard, File) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By The Associated Press

Posted December 19, 2025 9:43 am.

Last Updated December 19, 2025 9:58 am.

PARIS (AP) — A Paris court on Friday rejected a government request to suspend Chinese fast-fashion platform Shein in France after authorities found illegal weapons and child-like sex dolls for sale on the fast-fashion giant’s website.

Shein welcomed the decision, saying it remains committed to strengthening its control processes in cooperation with French authorities.

“Our priority remains protecting French consumers and ensuring compliance with local laws and regulations,” the company said in an emailed statement to The Associated Press.

The controversy dates to early November, when France’s consumer watchdog and Finance Ministry moved toward suspending Shein’s online marketplace after authorities said they had found childlike sex dolls and prohibited “Class A” weapons listed for sale, even as the company opened its first permanent store in Paris.

French authorities gave Shein hours to remove the items. The company responded by banning the products and largely shutting down third-party marketplace listings in France.

French officials have also asked the European Commission to examine how illegal products were able to appear on the platform under EU rules governing large online intermediaries.

French authorities were not immediately available for comment.

