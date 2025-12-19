Toronto man charged in connection to as many as 28 residential break-ins across York Region

On Nov. 19, investigators arrested Sean Mackey, 48, of Toronto, on two outstanding warrants. Since his arrest, Mackey has been charged with 28 residential break-ins between January 2024 and October 2025. Photo: YRP.

By Lucas Casaletto

York Regional Police (YRP) say a Toronto man has been charged in connection with 28 overnight residential break-ins across the region, following a lengthy investigation dubbed Project Lone Wolf.

Investigators launched the probe in October 2024 after a series of coordinated break-ins targeting unoccupied homes. Police say suspects disabled security systems and cameras by cutting wires and using radio frequency jammers, before stealing jewellery, handbags, cash, and other items.

The break-ins occurred throughout the fall and winter months, often while homeowners were away. YRP officers worked with Durham Regional Police (DRPS), Halton Regional Police (HRPS), and the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) to identify suspects and gather evidence.

On Nov. 19, investigators arrested Sean Mackey, 48, of Toronto, on two outstanding warrants. Since his arrest, Mackey has been charged with 28 residential break-ins between January 2024 and October 2025.

He faces charges of 17 counts of break and enter commit, 11 counts of break and enter intent, two counts of trespass at night, one count of conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, two counts of possession of property obtained by crime, one count of possession of break-in instruments, one count of operation while prohibited, one count of disguise with intent, and one count of breach of probation.

Police executed a search warrant at a Toronto residence, where offence-related property was recovered. Investigators are asking anyone who may have been a victim of an overnight rear-door glass smash-and-grab break-in between April and November 2025 to come forward.

YRP have released Mackey’s image, saying they believe there may be additional victims. A link to recovered items has been made available by the police.

The investigation remains ongoing.

