US forces stop a second merchant vessel off the coast of Venezuela, American officials say

President Donald Trump walks to speak with reporters while departing the White House as chief of staff Susie Wiles, right, looks on, Friday, Dec. 19, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Konstantin Toropin, The Associated Press

Posted December 20, 2025 2:08 pm.

Last Updated December 20, 2025 3:26 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. forces on Saturday stopped a vessel off the coast of Venezuela for the second time in less than two weeks as President Donald Trump continues to ramp up pressure on Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

The move, which was confirmed by two U.S. officials familiar with matter, comes days after Trump announced a “blockade” of all sanctioned oil tankers coming in and out of the South American country and follows the Dec. 10 seizure by American forces of an oil tanker off Venezuela’s coast.

The officials were not authorized to discuss publicly the ongoing military operation and spoke on condition of anonymity. One official described the action as a “consented boarding,” with the tanker stopping voluntarily and allowing U.S. forces to board it.

Pentagon and White House officials did not immediately respond to a requests for comment.

Trump following the first tanker seizure this month vowed that the U.S. would carry out a blockade of Venezuela. It all comes as Trump has ratcheted up his rhetoric toward Maduro and warned that the longtime Venezuelan leader’s days in power are numbered.

Trump this week demanded that Venezuela return assets that it seized from U.S. oil companies years ago, justifying anew his announcement of a “blockade” against oil tankers traveling to or from the South American country that face American sanctions.

Trump cited the lost U.S. investments in Venezuela when asked about his newest tactic in a pressure campaign against Maduro, suggesting the Republican administration’s moves are at least somewhat motivated by disputes over oil investments, along with accusations of drug trafficking. Some sanctioned tankers already are diverting away from Venezuela.

“We’re not going to be letting anybody going through who shouldn’t be going through,” Trump told reporters earlier this week. “You remember they took all of our energy rights. They took all of our oil not that long ago. And we want it back. They took it — they illegally took it.”

U.S. oil companies dominated Venezuela’s petroleum industry until the country’s leaders moved to nationalize the sector, first in the 1970s and again in the 21st century under Maduro and his predecessor, Hugo Chávez. Compensation offered by Venezuela was deemed insufficient, and in 2014 an international arbitration panel ordered the country’s socialist government to pay $1.6 billion to ExxonMobil.

The targeting of tankers comes as Trump has ordered the Defense Department to carry out a series of attacks on vessels in the Caribbean and eastern Pacific Ocean that his administration alleges are smuggling fentanyl and other illegal drugs into the United States and beyond.

At least 104 people have been killed in 28 known strikes since early September.

The strikes have faced scrutiny from U.S. lawmakers and human rights activists, who say the administration has offered scant evidence that its targets are indeed drug smugglers and that the fatal strikes amount to extrajudicial killings.

The Coast Guard, sometimes with help from the Navy, had typically interdicted boats suspected of smuggling drugs in the Caribbean Sea, searched for illicit cargo, and arrested the people aboard for prosecution.

The administration has justified the strikes as necessary, asserting it is in “armed conflict” with drug cartels aimed at halting the flow of narcotics into the United States. Maduro faces federal charges of narcoterrorism in the U.S.

The U.S. in recent months has sent a fleet of warships to the region, the largest buildup of forces in generations, and Trump has stated repeatedly that land attacks are coming soon.

Maduro has insisted the real purpose of the U.S. military operations is to force him from power.

White House chief of staff Susie Wiles said in an interview with Vanity Fair published this week that Trump “wants to keep on blowing boats up until Maduro cries uncle.”

Konstantin Toropin, The Associated Press


Top Stories

Police investigating suspected homicide in Queen West neighbourhood

Toronto police are investigating a suspected homicide in the city’s Queen West neighbourhood. According to authorities, a person was found dead inside a residence near Strachan Avenue and Wellington...

19m ago

2 men accused of assaulting and robbing sex worker at Mississauga hotel

Peel Regional Police are searching for two suspects after a woman was assaulted and robbed in Mississauga last month. According to investigators, an unknown man made arrangements to meet with a sex...

3h ago

Man facing attempted murder charge after 24-hour standoff with police in Welland, Ont.

A 59-year-old man is facing an attempted murder charge following an almost day-long standoff with police in Welland, Ont. Niagara regional police said the man was taken into custody just before 7:30...

1h ago

Resident's death at Oakville group home amid staff strike not considered suspicious

A resident of an Oakville group home for adults with developmental disabilities that has been at the centre of a bitter labour dispute has died.  Police in Halton Region say emergency crews responded...

55m ago

