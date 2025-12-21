SIU investigating after woman pronounced dead after falling from Toronto hotel balcony

A Special Investigations Unit logo is seen on the side of a van in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Arlyn McAdorey

By John Marchesan

Posted December 21, 2025 8:18 pm.

The province’s police watchdog is investigating after a woman fell to her death from a hotel balcony in the downtown core.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says Toronto police were called to a hotel in the Colborne and Yonge Streets area around 1 p.m. Sunday following reports that someone inside the building was creating a disturbance.

When police arrived, they were told that the woman had returned to her unit, and police made their way there.

“A short time later, the officers were made aware that the woman had fallen from the balcony of the unit. She was pronounced deceased at the scene,” the SIU said in a brief statement Sunday night.

Anyone who may have any information, including videos or photos, is asked to contact the SIU.

The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of police and other law enforcement officials that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.

Woman, 60, killed in multi-vehicle crash on Eglinton Ave. near DVP

A 60-year-old woman is dead following a multi-vehicle crash in the east end. Toronto police say a woman was exiting the northbound Don Valley Parkway at Eglinton Avenue just after 4 p.m. on Sunday when...

12m ago

'Living day by day': Local hotel saves Christmas for displaced Thorncliffe Park residents

It's been nearly a month since residents of two buildings in Thorncliffe Park were forced to evacuate due to one of the most peculiar fires in Toronto history. With Christmas just days away,...

2h ago

Man accused of distributing sexual material to children at Toronto park

Toronto police are on the hunt for an unknown man who is accused of distributing sexual material to children at a park in the city's Riverdale neighbourhood. According to investigators, the suspect...

8h ago

2 men wanted in connection with violent assault in Flemingdon Park

Police are searching for two men in connection with a violent assault on a third individual in Flemingdon Park. Investigators say three men were involved in a verbal argument around 2:30 p.m. on December...

3h ago

