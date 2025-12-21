SIU investigating after woman pronounced dead after falling from Toronto hotel balcony

The province’s police watchdog is investigating after a woman fell to her death from a hotel balcony in the downtown core.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says Toronto police were called to a hotel in the Colborne and Yonge Streets area around 1 p.m. Sunday following reports that someone inside the building was creating a disturbance.

When police arrived, they were told that the woman had returned to her unit, and police made their way there.

“A short time later, the officers were made aware that the woman had fallen from the balcony of the unit. She was pronounced deceased at the scene,” the SIU said in a brief statement Sunday night.

Anyone who may have any information, including videos or photos, is asked to contact the SIU.

The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of police and other law enforcement officials that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.