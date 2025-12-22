2 people stabbed in North York before suspect shot by officer: Toronto police

Ontario’s police watchdog has been called in after a Toronto officer shot a suspect accused of stabbing two people in the city’s north end Monday afternoon, authorities say.

According to a Toronto Police Service message on X, the incident happened just before 3:30 p.m. near Jane Street and Shoreham Drive and south of Steeles Avenue West.

The post said officers were called to the area for reports of a person carrying a knife. It said two people were subsequently found with stab wounds, and one of the victims was taken to a hospital. It’s unclear how severe their injuries were. Officers didn’t release additional information about the stabbings.

At some point after the victims were found, the post said a male suspect carrying an “edged weapon” was shot by a police officer.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting weren’t immediately clear.

It said the suspect was taken to a hospital, but the severity of his injuries wasn’t immediately known.

A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson told CityNews crews took two patients with serious and potentially life-threatening injuries to a hospital while a third patient was transported in non-life-threatening condition.

The statement said two officers had minor injuries, but it’s not known how they were injured.

The Toronto Police Service update said the Special Investigations Unit, the Ontario watchdog that investigates serious incidents involving police officers, invoked its mandate to probe the incident.