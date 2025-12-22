Service resumes between College and St. Clair after fire at Rosedale station

A TTC logo is seen on the side of a subway car in this undated photo. CITYNEWS/Nick Westoll

By Meredith Bond

Posted December 22, 2025 12:07 pm.

Last Updated December 22, 2025 12:22 pm.

Service has resumed between College and St. Clair stations after a fire at Rosedale station.

Toronto Fire crews were called to the scene and said some leaves and debris made contact with the energized third rail that provides power to the train just south of Rosedale station and caught fire.

The fire is now under control and service is running again.

Top Stories

Carney names investment banker Mark Wiseman as next U.S. ambassador

Prime Minister Mark Carney is appointing a global investment banker and pension fund manager to be Canada's next ambassador in Washington. Carney's office says Mark Wiseman will take the role on Feb....

breaking

54m ago

2 men accused of using online ads to lure women into becoming overseas drug mules

Canadian authorities have arrested and charged two men who are accused of using online classified advertisements to recruit women to smuggle illegal drugs out of the country. A joint investigation between...

34m ago

Drugs, guns, cars and $300K seized by police in GTA crime investigation

Eight people from the Greater Toronto Area are facing more than 30 combined charges in connection with a drug trafficking and firearm investigation that was launched one year ago. In December 2024,...

1h ago

Canada Post, union reach tentative agreements

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) says it has reached tentative agreements with Canada Post for the Urban Postal Operations and Rural and Suburban Mail Carriers bargaining units. “The...

25m ago

