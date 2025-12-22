Service resumes between College and St. Clair after fire at Rosedale station
Posted December 22, 2025 12:07 pm.
Last Updated December 22, 2025 12:22 pm.
Service has resumed between College and St. Clair stations after a fire at Rosedale station.
Toronto Fire crews were called to the scene and said some leaves and debris made contact with the energized third rail that provides power to the train just south of Rosedale station and caught fire.
The fire is now under control and service is running again.