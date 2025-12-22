Police identify suspect after woman found dead inside downtown residence

A Canada-wide warrant for first-degree murder has been issued for a man accused of killing a 30-year-old woman.

Police say Himanshi Khurana, of Toronto, was first reported missing on Friday, December 19 at around 10:41 p.m.

She was last seen in the Strachan Avenue and Wellington Street West area.

On Saturday at around 6:30 a.m., officers located Khurana deceased inside a residence in the area of her disappearance.

Himanshi Khurana, 30, of Toronto. Toronto Police.

Her death was classified as a homicide and on Monday, police released the identity of the suspect.

Abdul Ghafoori, 32, of Toronto is wanted for first-degree murder.

Investigators say the victim and suspect were known to each other, but didn’t elaborate on the nature of their relationship.

Khurana is the city’s 40th homicide victim of 2025.