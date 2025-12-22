Singer-songwriter Chris Rea, known for ‘Driving Home for Christmas,’ dies at 74

PARIS, FRANCE - OCTOBER 09: Chris Rea performs at Salle Pleyel on October 9, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by David Wolff - Patrick/Redferns) 2017 David Wolff - Patrick

By The Associated Press

Posted December 22, 2025 10:42 am.

Last Updated December 22, 2025 11:17 am.

LONDON (AP) — Chris Rea, the singer and songwriter best known for the hit “Driving Home for Christmas,” has died at 74, his family said Monday.

Rea died in the hospital following a short illness, according to a statement from his family to Britain’s Press Association news agency.

Rea found fame in the 1980s in Britain with hits such as “Fool (If You Think It’s Over)” and “Let’s Dance.”

Two of his studio albums, “The Road to Hell” in 1989 and “Auberge” in 1991, went to number one in the country.

“Driving Home for Christmas,” first released in 1986, became one of the U.K.’s most loved festive songs and featured in a Marks and Spencer’s TV advertisement this year.

The musician was born in 1951 in Middlesbrough, in northeast England, to an Italian father and Irish mother.

He had suffered from health problems including pancreatic cancer, and in 2016 he suffered a stroke.

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Carney names investment banker Mark Wiseman as next U.S. ambassador

Prime Minister Mark Carney is appointing a global investment banker and pension fund manager to be Canada's next ambassador in Washington. Carney's office says Mark Wiseman will take the role on Feb....

breaking

55m ago

2 men accused of using online ads to lure women into becoming overseas drug mules

Canadian authorities have arrested and charged two men who are accused of using online classified advertisements to recruit women to smuggle illegal drugs out of the country. A joint investigation between...

35m ago

Drugs, guns, cars and $300K seized by police in GTA crime investigation

Eight people from the Greater Toronto Area are facing more than 30 combined charges in connection with a drug trafficking and firearm investigation that was launched one year ago. In December 2024,...

1h ago

Canada Post, union reach tentative agreements

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) says it has reached tentative agreements with Canada Post for the Urban Postal Operations and Rural and Suburban Mail Carriers bargaining units. “The...

25m ago

