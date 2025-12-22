Some pepperoni and bacon Pizza Pops snacks recalled due to possible E. coli

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says several types of Pillsbury brand Pizza Pops are being recalled due to possible microbial contamination.

The agency says Pizza Pops pepperoni and bacon pizza snacks sold in 760-gram and 2.85-kilogram packages, with best-before dates of June 9 and 10, 2026, are affected.

The recall also includes Pizza Pops Supremo Extreme pepperoni and bacon snacks in three-kilogram boxes with best-before dates between June 10 and 12, and Pizza Pops Frank’s RedHot Pepperoni and Bacon sold in 380-gram packages with a best-before date of June 14.

The CFIA says the products may be contaminated with E. coli O26.

The recall notice says the contaminated food may not look or smell spoiled, but can still make you sick.

General Mills says in a statement that it is a voluntary recall and other Pillsbury Pizza Pops products are not affected.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 21, 2025.

The Canadian Press