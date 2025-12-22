Toronto dentist accused of sexually assaulting woman at Scarborough office

A Toronto dentist has been charged after he allegedly sexually assaulted a woman at an office in Scarborough last October.

Investigators say a 21-year-old woman was receiving dental treatment at the Dr. Illango and Associates office in the Finch Avenue East and Kennedy Road area on Saturday, October 18, 2025.

During that visit, police allege she was sexually assaulted by the dentist.

The allegations have not been tested in court.

The suspect, Muthuckumaru Illango, 66, of Toronto, turned himself in to police on December 5, 2025, a Toronto police release states.

He’s facing a single count of sexual assault and is scheduled to appear in court on January 22, 2026.