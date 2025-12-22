Toronto dentist accused of sexually assaulting woman at Scarborough office

Toronto, Canada, september 18, 2020; View of the passenger side door Toronto Police Services logo on a new style black and white police cruiser ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

By Michael Talbot

Posted December 22, 2025 5:10 pm.

A Toronto dentist has been charged after he allegedly sexually assaulted a woman at an office in Scarborough last October.

Investigators say a 21-year-old woman was receiving dental treatment at the Dr. Illango and Associates office in the Finch Avenue East and Kennedy Road area on Saturday, October 18, 2025.

During that visit, police allege she was sexually assaulted by the dentist.

The allegations have not been tested in court.

The suspect, Muthuckumaru Illango, 66, of Toronto, turned himself in to police on December 5, 2025, a Toronto police release states.

He’s facing a single count of sexual assault and is scheduled to appear in court on January 22, 2026.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

2 people stabbed in North York before suspect shot by officer: Toronto police

The Toronto Police Service said the incident happened near Jane Street and Shoreham Drive just before 3:30 p.m. on Monday.

26m ago

Maple Leafs fire assistant coach Marc Savard

The struggling Toronto Maple Leafs are making a move behind the bench. Assistant coach Marc Savard has been relieved of his duties by the Leafs as the team looks to shake things up. One...

22m ago

Police identify suspect after woman found dead inside downtown residence

A Canada-wide warrant for first-degree murder has been issued for a man accused of killing a 30-year-old woman. Police say Himanshi Khurana, of Toronto, was first reported missing on Friday, December...

3h ago

3 suspects wanted in Entertainment District stabbing that left man with serious injuries

Toronto police have released photos of three suspects. The incident happened near Duncan and Pearl streets early Saturday.

4h ago

Top Stories

2 people stabbed in North York before suspect shot by officer: Toronto police

The Toronto Police Service said the incident happened near Jane Street and Shoreham Drive just before 3:30 p.m. on Monday.

26m ago

Maple Leafs fire assistant coach Marc Savard

The struggling Toronto Maple Leafs are making a move behind the bench. Assistant coach Marc Savard has been relieved of his duties by the Leafs as the team looks to shake things up. One...

22m ago

Police identify suspect after woman found dead inside downtown residence

A Canada-wide warrant for first-degree murder has been issued for a man accused of killing a 30-year-old woman. Police say Himanshi Khurana, of Toronto, was first reported missing on Friday, December...

3h ago

3 suspects wanted in Entertainment District stabbing that left man with serious injuries

Toronto police have released photos of three suspects. The incident happened near Duncan and Pearl streets early Saturday.

4h ago

Most Watched Today

0:47
Eight people arrested in major GTA drug trafficking bust

Eight people from the Greater Toronto Area are facing more than 30 combined charges in connection with a drug trafficking and firearm investigation that was launched one year ago.

6h ago

2:03
First day of winter ushers in milder temperatures

Cold and blustery official start to winter, but milder temperatures are on the way leading up to Christmas Day.

23h ago

2:36
Local hotel saves Christmas for displaced Thorncliffe Park residents

Rhianne Campbell speaks with residents displaced by a fire at two buildings in Thorncliffe Park as they prepare to celebrate Christmas outside of their homes.

December 21, 2025 5:42 pm EST EST

0:43
Man critically injured in Oshawa shooting

A man in his 30s is in life-threatening condition after he was found suffering from gunshot wounds early Sunday morning in Oshawa.

December 21, 2025 3:31 pm EST EST

1:38
Canadian MPs back in Canada after denied West Bank entry

Several members of a Canadian delegation that were denied entry to the West Bank last Tuesday returned Saturday night, expressing shock at the way they were treated by Israeli border officials.

December 21, 2025 1:50 pm EST EST

More Videos