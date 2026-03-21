Man, 60, charged with murder in death of Toronto woman

Photo of Xian Wei Shao, identified by Toronto police as the fourth homicide victim of 2026. TPS/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted March 21, 2026 10:16 am.

A 60-year-old man is facing a murder charge in connection with Toronto’s fourth homicide of the year.

Police discovered a woman’s body at a home in the Threadneedle Crescent and Cresthaven Drive area just after 1:30 p.m. on March 11. The circumstances surrounding her death were determined to be suspicious, and the homicide squad began an investigation.

Police later identified the woman as 60-year-old Xian Wei Shao of Toronto.

In a release on Saturday, police said 60-year-old Sheng Long Wang had been arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

Investigators would not say what the relationship, if any, was between the suspect and the victim.

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