Man, 60, charged with murder in death of Toronto woman

A 60-year-old man is facing a murder charge in connection with Toronto’s fourth homicide of the year.

Police discovered a woman’s body at a home in the Threadneedle Crescent and Cresthaven Drive area just after 1:30 p.m. on March 11. The circumstances surrounding her death were determined to be suspicious, and the homicide squad began an investigation.

Police later identified the woman as 60-year-old Xian Wei Shao of Toronto.

In a release on Saturday, police said 60-year-old Sheng Long Wang had been arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

Investigators would not say what the relationship, if any, was between the suspect and the victim.