Alberta chocolatier brings Canadian magic to Harry Potter baking show

Contestant Priya Winsor poses on the set of Food Network's "Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking Chapter Two," in this undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - Warner Bros. Discovery (Mandatory Credit) Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. or its subsidiaries and affiliates. All rights reserved.

By Diana Mussina, The Canadian Press

Posted December 23, 2025 4:00 am.

Last Updated December 23, 2025 7:36 am.

An Alberta chocolatier brought a distinctly Canadian flavour to the baking show “Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking,” a magical experience she says taught her to think bigger.

Priya Winsor of St. Albert, Alta., a finalist on the show and the owner of Compass Chocolates, said the show pushed her well beyond her comfort zone, particularly when it came to constructing large-scale edible showpieces.

“It really gave me an opportunity to stretch my muscles and try something different—something bigger than what I thought I could do,” Winsor said.

The Newfoundland-born chocolate maker grew up reading the Harry Potter books and watching the movies, so filming the Food Network show on the original movie sets in the U.K. felt surreal.

The series hosted by the actors who portrayed the Weasley twins, James and Oliver Phelps, saw pastry chefs, chocolatiers and cake artists from around the world compete to make hyper-realistic, edible showpieces inspired by locations, characters, artifacts and magical creatures from the Harry Potter universe.

Many of the showpieces Winsor created with her partner on the show were inspired by personal experiences that felt especially Canadian.

In “The Edible Artifacts” challenge, Winsor incorporated Newfoundland sea salt into a salted caramel paired with masala chai ganache for Bellatrix’s Dagger. She said blending flavours from different cultures was especially meaningful to her.

“I love Canada. I think it is a magical place in many ways,” she said. “A big part of my business focuses on flavours from home and from around the world. It was neat to bring that into the Harry Potter world.”

In the semifinals, Winsor’s team was tasked with creating Cornish pixies—mischievous blue magical creatures. A lover of folklore, she said the chaotic pixies reminded her of her own children.

To evoke flavours tied to childhood nostalgia, Winsor used toasted vanilla bean marshmallow, a honey graham tart shell and smoked dark chocolate ganache, adding chilli chocolate, cayenne pepper and chipotle for depth. The pixies were crafted from fondant and modelling chocolate and suspended “in the air” from a mobile candelabra, with one bolt featuring a Cornish pasty-inspired s’more.

Winsor said the smoked marshmallow and graham cracker flavours were inspired by memories of bonfires on Newfoundland’s rocky ocean beaches.

Winsor said growing up in Newfoundland, surrounded by a strong culture of hospitality and food-sharing, played one of the key roles in sparking her interest in cooking and baking.

“Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking Chapter Two” is available for streaming on Crave.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 23, 2025.

Diana Mussina, The Canadian Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Messy commute Tuesday after snow, mixed precipitation falls overnight in Toronto

Drivers should expect a slower commute Tuesday morning as snow mixed with freezing rain fell overnight. An Alberta Clipper coming though the area last night brought some light snow combined with freezing...

2h ago

2 critically injured in Scarborough fire

Two people have been critically injured in a house fire in Scarborough early Tuesday morning. Emergency services were called to Snowball Crescent near Sheppard Avenue and Washburn Way around 5:30 a.m....

1h ago

Parents on edge as Ford government launches review of underused schools

Ontario parents are on edge as the Ford government confirms it will be launching a review into underused schools in some school boards. It has fueled new concerns about what could happen to smaller...

1h ago

Some alcohol prices in Ontario could rise in the new year

TORONTO — Some alcohol prices in Ontario could rise in the new year, with several changes to the alcohol marketplace set to take effect. The changes flow from Premier Doug Ford's plans to expand and...

2h ago

Top Stories

Messy commute Tuesday after snow, mixed precipitation falls overnight in Toronto

Drivers should expect a slower commute Tuesday morning as snow mixed with freezing rain fell overnight. An Alberta Clipper coming though the area last night brought some light snow combined with freezing...

2h ago

2 critically injured in Scarborough fire

Two people have been critically injured in a house fire in Scarborough early Tuesday morning. Emergency services were called to Snowball Crescent near Sheppard Avenue and Washburn Way around 5:30 a.m....

1h ago

Parents on edge as Ford government launches review of underused schools

Ontario parents are on edge as the Ford government confirms it will be launching a review into underused schools in some school boards. It has fueled new concerns about what could happen to smaller...

1h ago

Some alcohol prices in Ontario could rise in the new year

TORONTO — Some alcohol prices in Ontario could rise in the new year, with several changes to the alcohol marketplace set to take effect. The changes flow from Premier Doug Ford's plans to expand and...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

3:03
Snow and rain ahead for Tuesday morning

The GTA will see snow starting at midnight on Tuesday and into the morning commute before it switches into rain with dry conditions by the afternoon.

12h ago

0:47
Eight people arrested in major GTA drug trafficking bust

Eight people from the Greater Toronto Area are facing more than 30 combined charges in connection with a drug trafficking and firearm investigation that was launched one year ago.

19h ago

0:34
Woman fatally falls from Downtown Toronto hotel balcony

The province’s police watchdog is investigating after a 58-year-old woman fell to her death from a hotel balcony in the downtown core.

20h ago

2:03
First day of winter ushers in milder temperatures

Cold and blustery official start to winter, but milder temperatures are on the way leading up to Christmas Day.

December 21, 2025 6:59 pm EST EST

2:37
The Alpine Merry Sheep Choir delight holiday crowds.

What started as a way to spread joy during the pandemic has turned into a viral sensation with three sheep and their shepherd singing holiday classics while staying in character. CityNews' Rob Leth reports.

December 21, 2025 6:33 pm EST EST

More Videos