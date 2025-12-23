CBS News says Global ‘mistakenly’ posted ’60 Minutes’ segment, issues takedown order

The Corus logo at Corus Quay in Toronto is shown on Friday, June 22, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin

By Alex Nino Gheciu, The Canadian Press

Posted December 23, 2025 3:20 pm.

Last Updated December 23, 2025 3:41 pm.

CBS News says it’s issuing takedown orders for a shelved “60 Minutes” segment after it was posted on Global TV’s app on Monday and then spread online.

A representative for the network says its Canadian broadcast partner had “mistakenly published” the segment, dubbed “Inside CECOT,” after CBS News decided to delay it for a future broadcast.

Though Global has since removed the episode, the segment has been shared widely on social media.

CBS News says its parent company Paramount is in the process of issuing takedown orders to accounts that have shared the footage.

CBS News says an earlier version of the episode had been sent to Global on Friday night, but the Canadian broadcaster was informed Saturday that changes were being made and a revised version would be delivered.

While the correct version was broadcast on Global TV Sunday night, the incorrect version was posted on its app.

CBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss said she made the decision to remove from Sunday’s broadcast the segment featuring deportees who endured severe mistreatment at a notorious prison in El Salvador.

The journalist who reported the story, Sharyn Alfonsi, said the segment had been cleared by CBS lawyers. She accused Weiss of attempting to appease the Trump administration, a known critic of the show.

Weiss said Alfonsi’s piece presented powerful testimony, but didn’t “advance the ball,” noting that other outlets had already done similar work.

Global TV and its parent company, Corus Entertainment, have not responded to requests for comment.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 23, 2025.

Alex Nino Gheciu, The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Pastor preaches positivity after baby girl found abandoned in shoebox at midtown church

An abandoned baby is discovered crying in a shoebox inside a midtown Roman Catholic Church, days before Christmas. It could be fuel for moral indignation and fiery sermons castigating sin. But not at...

1h ago

Who wins in a rematch between Olivia Chow and John Tory? A new poll has some answers

Torontonians will head to the ballot box in 2026 for the city’s next mayoral election. So far, only one candidate has declared their intent to run, but speculation is circulating about who would win...

4h ago

Special weather statement issued for gusty winds across the GTA

A special weather statement has been issued for Toronto and the rest of the GTA as high winds are expected to blow through the region. Environment Canada says northwesterly winds gusting up to 70 km/h...

4h ago

GTA Catholic priest charged with sexual offences, removed from ministry: archdiocese

A Catholic priest in Brampton, Ont., has been charged with sexual offences and removed from the ministry, the Archdiocese of Toronto says. It says James Cherickal is accused of one count of sexual assault...

49m ago

