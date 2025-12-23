CBS News says Global ‘mistakenly’ posted ’60 Minutes’ segment, issues takedown order

CBS News says it’s issuing takedown orders for a shelved “60 Minutes” segment after it was posted on Global TV’s app on Monday and then spread online.

A representative for the network says its Canadian broadcast partner had “mistakenly published” the segment, dubbed “Inside CECOT,” after CBS News decided to delay it for a future broadcast.

Though Global has since removed the episode, the segment has been shared widely on social media.

CBS News says its parent company Paramount is in the process of issuing takedown orders to accounts that have shared the footage.

CBS News says an earlier version of the episode had been sent to Global on Friday night, but the Canadian broadcaster was informed Saturday that changes were being made and a revised version would be delivered.

While the correct version was broadcast on Global TV Sunday night, the incorrect version was posted on its app.

CBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss said she made the decision to remove from Sunday’s broadcast the segment featuring deportees who endured severe mistreatment at a notorious prison in El Salvador.

The journalist who reported the story, Sharyn Alfonsi, said the segment had been cleared by CBS lawyers. She accused Weiss of attempting to appease the Trump administration, a known critic of the show.

Weiss said Alfonsi’s piece presented powerful testimony, but didn’t “advance the ball,” noting that other outlets had already done similar work.

Global TV and its parent company, Corus Entertainment, have not responded to requests for comment.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 23, 2025.

Alex Nino Gheciu, The Canadian Press