Man in his 80s seriously injured in Etobicoke crash

Toronto police say a man in his 80s has been taken to the hospital after a collision in Etobicoke late Monday night.

Authorities say the collision happened just after 11:10 p.m. at Lakeshore Boulevard and Marine Parade Drive, where a single vehicle flipped over with two occupants.

Police say the man in his 80s was transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

It is not yet known what caused the crashed or if there are any other injuries.