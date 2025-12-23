Man in his 80s seriously injured in Etobicoke crash

A Toronto Police Service cruiser is shown in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Joseph Ryan

Posted December 23, 2025 12:06 am.

Toronto police say a man in his 80s has been taken to the hospital after a collision in Etobicoke late Monday night.

Authorities say the collision happened just after 11:10 p.m. at Lakeshore Boulevard and Marine Parade Drive, where a single vehicle flipped over with two occupants.

Police say the man in his 80s was transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

It is not yet known what caused the crashed or if there are any other injuries.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

2 people stabbed, 24-year-old suspect shot by officer in North York: Toronto police

The Toronto Police Service said the incident happened near Jane Street and Shoreham Drive just before 3:30 p.m. on Monday.

2h ago

Mixed precipitation expected overnight in Toronto

Some messy weather overnight could lead to a slower commute Tuesday morning with mixed precipitation in the forecast overnight. An Alberta Clipper coming though the area tonight will bring some light...

5h ago

Maple Leafs fire assistant coach Marc Savard

The struggling Toronto Maple Leafs are making a move behind the bench. Assistant coach Marc Savard has been relieved of his duties by the Leafs as the team looks to shake things up. One...

6h ago

Police identify suspect after woman found dead inside downtown residence

A Canada-wide warrant for first-degree murder has been issued for a man accused of killing a 30-year-old woman. Police say Himanshi Khurana, of Toronto, was first reported missing on Friday, December...

10h ago

Top Stories

2 people stabbed, 24-year-old suspect shot by officer in North York: Toronto police

The Toronto Police Service said the incident happened near Jane Street and Shoreham Drive just before 3:30 p.m. on Monday.

2h ago

Mixed precipitation expected overnight in Toronto

Some messy weather overnight could lead to a slower commute Tuesday morning with mixed precipitation in the forecast overnight. An Alberta Clipper coming though the area tonight will bring some light...

5h ago

Maple Leafs fire assistant coach Marc Savard

The struggling Toronto Maple Leafs are making a move behind the bench. Assistant coach Marc Savard has been relieved of his duties by the Leafs as the team looks to shake things up. One...

6h ago

Police identify suspect after woman found dead inside downtown residence

A Canada-wide warrant for first-degree murder has been issued for a man accused of killing a 30-year-old woman. Police say Himanshi Khurana, of Toronto, was first reported missing on Friday, December...

10h ago

Most Watched Today

3:03
Snow and rain ahead for Tuesday morning

The GTA will see snow starting at midnight on Tuesday and into the morning commute before it switches into rain with dry conditions by the afternoon.

5h ago

0:47
Eight people arrested in major GTA drug trafficking bust

Eight people from the Greater Toronto Area are facing more than 30 combined charges in connection with a drug trafficking and firearm investigation that was launched one year ago.

12h ago

0:34
Woman fatally falls from Downtown Toronto hotel balcony

The province’s police watchdog is investigating after a 58-year-old woman fell to her death from a hotel balcony in the downtown core.

13h ago

2:03
First day of winter ushers in milder temperatures

Cold and blustery official start to winter, but milder temperatures are on the way leading up to Christmas Day.

December 21, 2025 6:59 pm EST EST

2:37
The Alpine Merry Sheep Choir delight holiday crowds.

What started as a way to spread joy during the pandemic has turned into a viral sensation with three sheep and their shepherd singing holiday classics while staying in character. CityNews' Rob Leth reports.

December 21, 2025 6:33 pm EST EST

More Videos