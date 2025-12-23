Person fatally shot in valley near University of Toronto Scarborough Campus

A person has died after a shooting close to the University of Toronto Scarborough Campus Tuesday afternoon, authorities say.

A post on the Toronto Police Service X account initially said emergency crews were called to the Old Ring Road and Military Trail area, south of Ellesmere Road, just after 3:30 p.m. An update said the location of the incident was closer to Old Kingston Road and the Highland Creek Trail.

The post said a victim was found with a serious gunshot wound and they were pronounced dead a short time later.

An alert issued by the University of Toronto said staff received reports that the shooting happened in the Highland Creek Valley.

“Police are responding. If you are in a UTSC building, stay where you are. If you are outdoors near the site, leave the area immediately or seek safe shelter,” the alert said.

Meanwhile, Toronto police homicide squad officers were called to the scene. Investigators haven’t released additional information about the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

More to come.