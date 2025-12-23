Person fatally shot in valley near University of Toronto Scarborough Campus

A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen behind yellow caution tape in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Nick Westoll

Posted December 23, 2025 4:56 pm.

Last Updated December 23, 2025 5:28 pm.

A person has died after a shooting close to the University of Toronto Scarborough Campus Tuesday afternoon, authorities say.

A post on the Toronto Police Service X account initially said emergency crews were called to the Old Ring Road and Military Trail area, south of Ellesmere Road, just after 3:30 p.m. An update said the location of the incident was closer to Old Kingston Road and the Highland Creek Trail.

The post said a victim was found with a serious gunshot wound and they were pronounced dead a short time later.

An alert issued by the University of Toronto said staff received reports that the shooting happened in the Highland Creek Valley.

“Police are responding. If you are in a UTSC building, stay where you are. If you are outdoors near the site, leave the area immediately or seek safe shelter,” the alert said.

Meanwhile, Toronto police homicide squad officers were called to the scene. Investigators haven’t released additional information about the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

More to come.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Pastor preaches positivity after baby girl found abandoned in shoebox at midtown church

An abandoned baby is discovered crying in a shoebox inside a midtown Roman Catholic Church, days before Christmas. It could be fuel for moral indignation and fiery sermons castigating sin. But not at...

1h ago

Who wins in a rematch between Olivia Chow and John Tory? A new poll has some answers

Torontonians will head to the ballot box in 2026 for the city’s next mayoral election. So far, only one candidate has declared their intent to run, but speculation is circulating about who would win...

6h ago

Special weather statement issued for gusty winds across the GTA

A special weather statement has been issued for Toronto and the rest of the GTA as high winds are expected to blow through the region. Environment Canada says northwesterly winds gusting up to 70 km/h...

6h ago

GTA Catholic priest charged with sexual offences, removed from ministry: archdiocese

A Catholic priest in Brampton, Ont., has been charged with sexual offences and removed from the ministry, the Archdiocese of Toronto says. It says James Cherickal is accused of one count of sexual assault...

2h ago

Top Stories

Pastor preaches positivity after baby girl found abandoned in shoebox at midtown church

An abandoned baby is discovered crying in a shoebox inside a midtown Roman Catholic Church, days before Christmas. It could be fuel for moral indignation and fiery sermons castigating sin. But not at...

1h ago

Who wins in a rematch between Olivia Chow and John Tory? A new poll has some answers

Torontonians will head to the ballot box in 2026 for the city’s next mayoral election. So far, only one candidate has declared their intent to run, but speculation is circulating about who would win...

6h ago

Special weather statement issued for gusty winds across the GTA

A special weather statement has been issued for Toronto and the rest of the GTA as high winds are expected to blow through the region. Environment Canada says northwesterly winds gusting up to 70 km/h...

6h ago

GTA Catholic priest charged with sexual offences, removed from ministry: archdiocese

A Catholic priest in Brampton, Ont., has been charged with sexual offences and removed from the ministry, the Archdiocese of Toronto says. It says James Cherickal is accused of one count of sexual assault...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

1:42
Newborn baby found in shoebox left at Toronto church

A Catholic church in midtown reported finding a newborn baby in a shoebox inside the congregation, the child and its mother are being treated in hospital.

2h ago

1:36
GTA under gusty winds warning as temperatures drop

Stella Acquisto breaks down the seven-day forecast ahead of the holidays as gusty winds are set to sweep in for parts of the GTA.

6h ago

3:03
Snow and rain ahead for Tuesday morning

The GTA will see snow starting at midnight on Tuesday and into the morning commute before it switches into rain with dry conditions by the afternoon.

22h ago

2:40
Parents on edge as Ford government launches review of underused schools

Parents are on edge as the Ford government launches a review of underused schools in supervised boards. As Tina Yazdani reports, the move has fueled concerns about what could happen to smaller specialty schools.

11h ago

0:47
Eight people arrested in major GTA drug trafficking bust

Eight people from the Greater Toronto Area are facing more than 30 combined charges in connection with a drug trafficking and firearm investigation that was launched one year ago.

December 22, 2025 12:40 pm EST EST

More Videos