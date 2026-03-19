‘Shameful embarrassment’: Lawyer for Umar Zameer calls for public inquiry into police conduct during Northrup murder trial

The lawyer representing the man who was acquitted of murder in the death of a veteran police officer is now calling for a public inquiry. As Erica Natividad explains, Nader Hasan says this report is an unjust attempt to rewrite the facts.

By John Marchesan

Posted March 19, 2026 11:59 am.

Last Updated March 19, 2026 2:08 pm.

Lawyers for Umar Zameer are calling for a public inquiry into the conduct of three police officers, while slamming the public comments of Toronto’s police chief and Premier Doug Ford in relation to the first-degree murder trial in the death of Det. Const. Jeffrey Northrup.

Nader Hasan wants the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and Toronto Police Service (TPS) to release the full collision report they put together for the report that was released on Tuesday; that all communication between the OPP, TPS and Toronto Police Association (TPA) about the investigation be disclosed; and that a public inquiry be held into the conduct of TPS officers in the case.

A spokesperson for the premier’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the possibility of an inquiry.

“We expected the worst from a police investigation into other police. These types of reviews invariably range from the inadequate to outright whitewashing,” said Hasan. “We need to now set the record straight about this so-called OPP report that was released this week. We are here today because we are witnessing a chilling moment in the history of the Canadian justice system.”

Northrup, a plainclothes officer, was fatally run over by a vehicle in an underground parking garage at Toronto City Hall in July 2021. Zameer was acquitted two years ago.

During her final instructions to the jury, Ontario Superior Court Justice Anne Molloy told them to consider the possibility that three officers who served as the prosecution’s key witnesses had colluded.

Toronto police asked the OPP to conduct an independent review in light of the judge’s “adverse comments.”

The report found no evidence of collusion among Sgt. Lisa Forbes (then a detective constable), Det. Const. Antonio Correa and Det. Const. Scharnil Pais at the murder trial.

The police chief, TPA president and Premier Doug Ford have since called on Justice Molloy to publicly apologize to the three officers.

Hasan called the comments from Police Chief Myron Demkiw and the premier an “unprecedented attack” against the judiciary and the administration of justice.

“Two years later, the chief of police of the force whose members tried to railroad an innocent man has come forward and said everybody else got it wrong,” said Hasan.

“Worse yet, the premier who loudly denounced Mr. Zameer being granted bail five years ago, has shoved his oar in again to say that the trial judge ought to apologize. If this sort of Trumpian interference with the court process happened in another country, we would be laughing at the absurdity of it all.”

Hasan went into painstaking detail on Thursday to point out that there is no new evidence in the OPP report, which exonerated the three police officers,

“It is scandalous that these sister police agencies are now trying to pass this off as either an independent investigation or one that uncovered new evidence,” he said.

“It’s disheartening. We deserve better.”

Hasan also noted the OPP’s lack of public response following the release of such a detailed report.

“It is very unusual to publish such a detailed report, quick with pictures, to explain a decision on why not to lay criminal charges. It’s very unusual… it is a conspicuous absence.”

Chief Demkiw said that the OPP conducted a “thorough, independent and professional” investigation that was done “transparently.”

“The court process has concluded. This investigation does not change that, nor was it intended to. It addressed a separate and important question about the conduct of our officers — and that question has now been answered,” Demkiw said in a statement issued after Hasan’s news conference.

When asked during an unrelated announcement later in the day if he would support a public inquiry, Chief Demkiw said, “It’s not a decision for me to make.”

Hasan would not say if Zameer is considering a civil lawsuit against the police force.

“He knew that by suing, it would keep this case in the public eye longer, and he wanted those involved to be able to move on,” he explained.

“He was also so touched by the outpouring of sympathy and support from Canadians from coast-to-coast-to-coast back in April 2024, that he said ‘that’s my blessing, I’m going to forgive and forget and let people try to move on.’ And then they give him this.”

With files from Patricia D’Cunha, Shauna Hunt and Erica Natividad

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