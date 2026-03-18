Toronto Fire to provide update on ‘unprecedented’ Thorncliffe Park condo fire on Thursday

Toronto Fire Services (TFS) will provide an update Thursday on the Thorncliffe Park condo fire that stubbornly burned for weeks, displacing hundreds of residents.

In a release, TFS said Chief Jim Jessop will speak at 1 p.m. at Toronto City Hall, but won’t be answering questions after his update is complete.

The five-alarm fire broke out in Thorncliffe Park on November 27, 2025 and smouldered for weeks before it was finally declared extinguished on December 15, 2025.

The fire started at 11 Thorncliffe Park Drive, but spread to the adjoining tower at 21 Overlea Boulevard.

High carbon monoxide levels were detected, prompting the evacuation of both buildings. More than 400 units were ultimately evacuated before some residents started being let back in stages in January 2026.

Fire Chief Jim Jessop called the fire “unprecedented and extremely challenging” at the time, as crews tried to douse smouldering between the walls of the neighbouring buildings.

That space was only between 25 and 50 millimetres, meaning firefighters couldn’t directly access it.

Jessop said at the time that the gap between buildings was filled with compressed wood material which burns slowly “making progress extremely difficult.”

It’s not yet known how the fire started.

The update will be livestreamed on CityNews 24/7.