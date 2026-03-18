Toronto Fire to provide update on ‘unprecedented’ Thorncliffe Park condo fire on Thursday

Exterior view of two Thorncliffe Park buildings where a stubborn fire burned for 18 days. CITYNEWS

By Michael Talbot

Posted March 18, 2026 5:25 pm.

Toronto Fire Services (TFS) will provide an update Thursday on the Thorncliffe Park condo fire that stubbornly burned for weeks, displacing hundreds of residents.

In a release, TFS said Chief Jim Jessop will speak at 1 p.m. at Toronto City Hall, but won’t be answering questions after his update is complete.

The five-alarm fire broke out in Thorncliffe Park on November 27, 2025 and smouldered for weeks before it was finally declared extinguished on December 15, 2025.

The fire started at 11 Thorncliffe Park Drive, but spread to the adjoining tower at 21 Overlea Boulevard.

High carbon monoxide levels were detected, prompting the evacuation of both buildings. More than 400 units were ultimately evacuated before some residents started being let back in stages in January 2026.

Related:

Fire Chief Jim Jessop called the fire “unprecedented and extremely challenging” at the time, as crews tried to douse smouldering between the walls of the neighbouring buildings.

That space was only between 25 and 50 millimetres, meaning firefighters couldn’t directly access it.

Jessop said at the time that the gap between buildings was filled with compressed wood material which burns slowly “making progress extremely difficult.”

It’s not yet known how the fire started.

The update will be livestreamed on CityNews 24/7.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Boy fatally struck by Lakeshore West GO train in Mississauga

A boy has died after being struck by a Lakeshore West GO Train just west of Long Branch GO station. Peel police say the child, believed to be either 12 or 13 years of age, was struck in the area of...

1h ago

Toronto officer charged with allegedly accessing private police databases

A Toronto police officer has been charged with allegedly accessing private police databases. The police service says Const. Abbas Popal, 25, allegedly unlawfully accessed the databases multiple times...

2h ago

Ford applauds Vaughan homeowner for shooting invader, says he should've shot him 'a couple more times'

Ontario Premier Doug Ford congratulated a Vaughan homeowner who shot an intruder with a legally owned gun early Tuesday morning, saying he should have shot him a "couple of more times." York Regional...

2h ago

Queen's Park statues to be protected against vandalism ahead of next week's protests

The Ford government says it will wrap eight statues on the front lawn of Queen's Park to prevent them from further vandalism ahead of expected protests next week. The move is in reaction to student-led...

5h ago

Top Stories

Boy fatally struck by Lakeshore West GO train in Mississauga

A boy has died after being struck by a Lakeshore West GO Train just west of Long Branch GO station. Peel police say the child, believed to be either 12 or 13 years of age, was struck in the area of...

1h ago

Toronto officer charged with allegedly accessing private police databases

A Toronto police officer has been charged with allegedly accessing private police databases. The police service says Const. Abbas Popal, 25, allegedly unlawfully accessed the databases multiple times...

2h ago

Ford applauds Vaughan homeowner for shooting invader, says he should've shot him 'a couple more times'

Ontario Premier Doug Ford congratulated a Vaughan homeowner who shot an intruder with a legally owned gun early Tuesday morning, saying he should have shot him a "couple of more times." York Regional...

2h ago

Queen's Park statues to be protected against vandalism ahead of next week's protests

The Ford government says it will wrap eight statues on the front lawn of Queen's Park to prevent them from further vandalism ahead of expected protests next week. The move is in reaction to student-led...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

2:56
JD Vance says Canada has 'taken advantage' of the U.S.

U.S. Vice-President JD Vance said Canada has 'taken advantage' of the U.S. for most of his whole life, seemingly referring to Canada and the U.S. first trade deal nearly 40 years ago.

4h ago

2:41
Feds appeal use of Emergencies Act during 'Freedom Convoy' protests

The federal government is appealing the Supreme Court's decision that declared the use of the Emergencies Act as unconstitutional.

6h ago

1:01
Man wanted in death of mobster Angelo Musitano arrested in Mexico

A Hamilton man wanted for years in connection with a series of organized crime-related shootings has been arrested in Mexico, police confirmed to CityNews on Wednesday.

7h ago

1:51
Ford congratulates home owner for shooting home invasion suspect: 'I'm glad you shot the guy'

Ontario Premier Doug Ford congratulated a home owner in Vaughan who shot at a group of men that broke into his home during a late-night home invasion.

8h ago

0:44
Tipping fatigue reaches new highs in Canada as 67% want to abolish practice: survey

A growing number of Canadians say they’ve had enough of tipping, and a new national survey suggests the country may be reaching a breaking point.

8h ago

More Videos