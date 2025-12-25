4 vehicles damaged after fire at east-end auto dealership: Toronto Fire Services

Toronto firefighters and police officers were called to the dealership at around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday. CITYNEWS / Ricardo Alfonso

By Nick Westoll

Posted December 25, 2025 9:22 am.

Last Updated December 25, 2025 9:57 am.

Toronto police and firefighters are investigating a fire at an east-end automotive dealership early Thursday that resulted in damage to four vehicles.

A Toronto Fire Services spokesperson told CityNews that emergency crews were called to the dealership on Lawrence Avenue East at Gooderham Drive, east of Pharmacy Avenue, at around 1:30 a.m.

After crews arrived, the spokesperson said the fire that damaged the vehicles spread to a nearby fence.

The blaze prompted the evacuation of the adjacent house as a precaution.

There weren’t reports of anyone being injured as a result of the fire.

Authorities said an investigation into how the fire started, where exactly it began, and the circumstances surrounding it is still ongoing.

Top Stories

What's open/closed on Christmas and Boxing Day in Toronto

Time to get your last minute shopping done ahead of Christmas when many places will shut down for the holiday. Here is what will be open and closed in Toronto this week: Attractions In Toronto,...

22h ago

Christmas cold for the West, freezing rain in Ontario and winter storms in the East

Relentless cold and snow are in the forecast for many areas of Western Canada for Christmas, while northern Quebec and Newfoundland and Labrador will see blizzard conditions until Boxing Day. Environment...

2h ago

Pope Leo XIV urges the faithful on Christmas to shed indifference in the face of suffering

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Leo XIV during his first Christmas Day message on Thursday urged the faithful to shed indifference in the face of those who have lost everything, like in Gaza, those who are...

32m ago

Man wanted after York Regional Police say 'unprovoked' assault happened at Vaughan plaza

York Regional Police officers say the incident in Vaughan happened just after 6 p.m. on Tuesday near Mable Smith Way and Interchange Way.

20h ago

