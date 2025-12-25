4 vehicles damaged after fire at east-end auto dealership: Toronto Fire Services

Toronto police and firefighters are investigating a fire at an east-end automotive dealership early Thursday that resulted in damage to four vehicles.

A Toronto Fire Services spokesperson told CityNews that emergency crews were called to the dealership on Lawrence Avenue East at Gooderham Drive, east of Pharmacy Avenue, at around 1:30 a.m.

After crews arrived, the spokesperson said the fire that damaged the vehicles spread to a nearby fence.

The blaze prompted the evacuation of the adjacent house as a precaution.

There weren’t reports of anyone being injured as a result of the fire.

Authorities said an investigation into how the fire started, where exactly it began, and the circumstances surrounding it is still ongoing.