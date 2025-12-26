RCMP intercepts 19 Haitian migrants crossing into Montérégie border on Christmas

Nineteen migrants of Haitian origin were arrested on Christmas evening in the Havelock area of Montérégie after illegally crossing the border from the United States into Canada.

The group consisted of individuals ranging in age from one to 60, including another three-year-old child.

The report was made to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) by the United States Border Patrol shortly before 6 p.m. on Thursday, Canadian authorities said.

“A first group of 15 people, hidden in the woods, was found by officers from the Champlain Integrated Border Police Team (IBPT), assisted by officers from the Valleyfield IBPT, shortly before 7 p.m.,” the RCMP said in an email.

Officers continued their search until around 10:30 p.m. to find the other people who were missing on this “extremely cold” evening.

Eight people were taken to a hospital. Six of them required treatment for frostbite, according to the RCMP.

“The two young children were also taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure. Based on the information available, their lives are not in danger,” authorities said.

All the individuals who were intercepted have applied for asylum. Their cases are now in the hands of the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA).

A man was also arrested by patrol officers who “had reason to believe he was near the scene to pick up several of these migrants with his car.” His vehicle was seized.

The RCMP took the opportunity to remind the public that it is extremely dangerous to attempt to cross the border illegally, especially in winter, when people are often ill-equipped to cope with the cold.

–This report by La Presse Canadienne was translated by CityNews