Person in life-threatening condition after 3-vehicle crash on Highway 401 in Whitby

A person is in life-threatening condition after a three-vehicle crash on Highway 401 in Whitby Saturday morning.

According to an update on the OPP Greater Toronto Area X account posted at around 7:40 a.m., officers said there was a full closure of the eastbound lanes between Thickson and Stevenson roads.

In an update released a couple of hours later, OPP officers said the closure was still in effect. Traffic backups to Brock Street South were reported.

Officers encouraged people to use nearby alternate routes, such as Victoria Street East, Consumers Drive or Dundas Street East.

The circumstances surrounding the collision weren’t immediately clear.

OPP didn’t release a projected reopening timeframe.