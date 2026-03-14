Road closures, TTC diversions on Sunday for St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Race

Members of the crowd look on as they enjoy the St. Patrick’s Day parade. THE CANADIAN PRESS

By John Marchesan

Posted March 14, 2026 8:35 pm.

The St. Patrick’s Day Parade is set to take over a portion of the downtown core on Sunday, which will result in temporary road closures.

Motorists should be aware that closures will in effect starting at 8 a.m. for the 25th running of the St. Patrick’s Day Race at Evergreen Brick Works.

Bayview Avenue will be closed from Pottery Road to River Street, and Rosedale Valley Road will also be closed from Bayview Avenue to Park Road at least until 1 p.m.

The 1K Kids Race starts at 10 a.m., with the 5K and 10K races going at 10:15 a.m.

The parade itself gets underway at noon from Bloor Street West and St. George Street. From there, the parade heads east along Bloor before turning south on Yonge Street and ending at Sankofa Square at Dundas Street.

The following road closures will be in effect from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.:

  • St. George Street from Bloor Street West to College Street
  • Devonshire Place from Bloor Street West to Hoskin Avenue
  • Sussex Avenue from Huron Street to St. George Street
  • Harbord Street from Huron Street to St. George Street
  • Hoskin Avenue from St. George Street to Queens Park Crescent West
  • Ursula Franklin Street from Huron Street to St. George Street

From noon until 3:30 p.m., the following roads will be closed:

  • Bloor Street West from Huron Street to Yonge Street
  • Yonge Street from Bloor Street to Richmond Street

The closures will also impact TTC bus service on the 13 Avenue Road, 19 Bay, 94 Wellesley, 97 Yonge and 506B Carlton routes.

The TTC says there are no planned subway closures on Sunday, so it will run extra trains on both Line 1 (Yonge-University) and Line 2 (Bloor-Danforth) to assist with getting to and from the parade.

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