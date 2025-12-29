Licences revoked from 28 driving schools in Toronto

Twenty-eight driving schools in Toronto have had their licences revoked by the Ontario government.

The revoked schools are listed on the province’s webpage showing all the driving schools in Ontario.

In total, 66 schools are marked as revoked. These are described as schools that no longer provide the education courses that meet government standards.

The Ministry of Transportation says it regularly audits government-approved driving schools to make sure they comply with Ontario’s policies and regulations.

“Driving schools that do not comply with legislation or program guidelines are subject to sanctions.” The ministry wrote on their website. “This may include the revocation of the driving school’s licence.”

The full list of approved and revoked schools can be found on the provincial government’s website.