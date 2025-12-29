Licences revoked from 28 driving schools in Toronto

Stock photo of learner driver student driving car with instructor.

By Joseph Ryan

Posted December 29, 2025 8:07 am.

Last Updated December 29, 2025 9:25 am.

Twenty-eight driving schools in Toronto have had their licences revoked by the Ontario government.

The revoked schools are listed on the province’s webpage showing all the driving schools in Ontario.

In total, 66 schools are marked as revoked. These are described as schools that no longer provide the education courses that meet government standards.

The Ministry of Transportation says it regularly audits government-approved driving schools to make sure they comply with Ontario’s policies and regulations.

“Driving schools that do not comply with legislation or program guidelines are subject to sanctions.” The ministry wrote on their website. “This may include the revocation of the driving school’s licence.”

The full list of approved and revoked schools can be found on the provincial government’s website.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man in his 80s dead after North York fire

An elderly man has died after a fire at a North York retirement home late Sunday night, according to police. Toronto Fire tell CityNews they rescued the man from a fourth floor unit where the fire came...

35m ago

Toronto facing 80 km/h wind gusts on Monday: Environment Canada

Environment Canada has issued a yellow warning for strong wind in Toronto, with gusts that could reach up to 80 km/h on Monday. This comes after several weather alerts were issued on Sunday for the...

2h ago

US offers Ukraine 15-year security guarantee as part of peace plan, Zelenskyy says

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The United States is offering Ukraine security guarantees for a period of 15 years as part of a proposed peace plan, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Monday, though he...

22m ago

Carney's foreign policy shift to trade, security prompts questions about human rights

OTTAWA — As Prime Minister Mark Carney puts trade and security at the centre of Canada's foreign policy, observers say Ottawa is also shifting how it asserts its values on the world stage. The Liberals...

4h ago

Top Stories

Man in his 80s dead after North York fire

An elderly man has died after a fire at a North York retirement home late Sunday night, according to police. Toronto Fire tell CityNews they rescued the man from a fourth floor unit where the fire came...

35m ago

Toronto facing 80 km/h wind gusts on Monday: Environment Canada

Environment Canada has issued a yellow warning for strong wind in Toronto, with gusts that could reach up to 80 km/h on Monday. This comes after several weather alerts were issued on Sunday for the...

2h ago

US offers Ukraine 15-year security guarantee as part of peace plan, Zelenskyy says

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The United States is offering Ukraine security guarantees for a period of 15 years as part of a proposed peace plan, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Monday, though he...

22m ago

Carney's foreign policy shift to trade, security prompts questions about human rights

OTTAWA — As Prime Minister Mark Carney puts trade and security at the centre of Canada's foreign policy, observers say Ottawa is also shifting how it asserts its values on the world stage. The Liberals...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

1:47
Widespread rain warnings throughout the GTA

Widespread rain warnings are in effect throughout the GTA. Weather Specialist Denise Andreacchi has the long-range forecast.

15h ago

2:32
Decent exposure at The Bentway's annual Polar Bear Skate

Close to 300 skaters stripped down to their unmentionables for the annual year-end celebration with donations going to a great cause. CityNews' Rob Leth "bears" it all as he files his report.

15h ago

2:57
Freezing rain coming to the Greater Toronto Area Sunday

Widespread freezing rain is expected to fall over the Greater Toronto Area on Sunday. Weather Specialist Denise Andreacchi has the long-range forecast.

December 27, 2025 7:06 pm EST EST

1:52
Police hunting for suspect in fatal stabbing near Lamport Stadium

A lone suspect is being sought following a fatal stabbing in the Liberty Village area. Friday night. The victim has been identified as Toronto resident Marcel Cardiff. Brandon Rowe reports on the latest in the investigation.

December 27, 2025 6:49 pm EST EST

0:29
Snowplow catches fire during winter storm in Toronto

A City-contracted snowplow caught on fire Friday after a big winter storm in Toronto.

December 27, 2025 5:37 pm EST EST

More Videos