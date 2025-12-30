Israel says it will halt operations of several humanitarian organizations in Gaza starting in 2026

Palestinians pass along a street surrounded by buildings destroyed during Israeli air and ground operations in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood, in Gaza City, Tuesday, Dec. 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Melanie Lidman And Sam Mednick, The Associated Press

Posted December 30, 2025 8:38 am.

Last Updated December 30, 2025 9:32 am.

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel on Tuesday said it will suspend over two dozen humanitarian organizations, including Doctors Without Borders, for failing to meet its new rules to vet international organizations working in Gaza.

The Ministry of Diaspora Affairs said the organizations that will be banned on Jan. 1 did not meet new requirements for sharing staff, funding and operations information. It accused Doctors Without Borders, one of the largest health organizations operating in Gaza, of failing to clarify the roles of some staff that Israel accused of cooperation with Hamas and other militant groups.

International organizations have said Israel’s rules are arbitrary and could endanger staff. The ministry said around 25 organizations, or 15%, of the NGOs working in Gaza did not have their permits renewed.

Doctors Without Borders, also known by its French acronym MSF, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. Israel previously accused its staff of involvement in military activities in Gaza in 2024. At the time, the group said it was “deeply concerned by these allegations and is taking them very seriously.” The group said it would never knowingly employ people engaged in military activity.

Israel and international organizations have been at odds over the amount of aid going into Gaza. Israel claims it is upholding the aid commitments laid out in the latest ceasefire in the two-year war that took effect Oct. 10, but humanitarian organizations dispute Israel’s numbers and say more aid is desperately needed in the devastated Palestinian territory of over 2 million people.

___

Find more of AP’s Israel-Hamas coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/israel-hamas-war.

Melanie Lidman And Sam Mednick, The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto reports spike in suspected opioid overdoses, public health warns

Toronto Public Health is warning residents after a sharp increase in opioid overdoses was recorded in the city over the holiday period. According to an alert issued by the agency, Toronto paramedic...

3h ago

Toronto New Year's Eve forecast: frigid temperatures to ring in 2026

As Toronto residents ring in 2026, cold air is settling over the city, with wind chill values dropping to –15 on New Year's Eve. The chilly conditions follow freezing rain and strong winds that moved...

2h ago

Watermain break closes section of road in Mississauga

Crews are working to repair a watermain break that has resulted in the closure of a portion of Hurontario Street in Mississauga. Peel police say northbound Hurontario from Dundas Street is closed,...

53m ago

Thousands still without power after winter storm in Ontario, utility says

Ontario's largest electric utility says high winds in parts of the province could cause more outages today as crews work to restore power to thousands still in the dark after a storm that pelted some regions...

1h ago

Top Stories

Toronto reports spike in suspected opioid overdoses, public health warns

Toronto Public Health is warning residents after a sharp increase in opioid overdoses was recorded in the city over the holiday period. According to an alert issued by the agency, Toronto paramedic...

3h ago

Toronto New Year's Eve forecast: frigid temperatures to ring in 2026

As Toronto residents ring in 2026, cold air is settling over the city, with wind chill values dropping to –15 on New Year's Eve. The chilly conditions follow freezing rain and strong winds that moved...

2h ago

Watermain break closes section of road in Mississauga

Crews are working to repair a watermain break that has resulted in the closure of a portion of Hurontario Street in Mississauga. Peel police say northbound Hurontario from Dundas Street is closed,...

53m ago

Thousands still without power after winter storm in Ontario, utility says

Ontario's largest electric utility says high winds in parts of the province could cause more outages today as crews work to restore power to thousands still in the dark after a storm that pelted some regions...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:52
Cold temperatures to start off the new year

Cold air has arrived in the Greater Toronto Area and is expected to stay around for the start of 2026. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has the long-range forecast.

14h ago

2:16
As flu cases spike, critics say Ford government didn't do enough to warn public

As Tina Yazdani reports, emergency rooms are seeing a crush of patients as the flu rips through Ontario, and critics are blaming the Ford government for not doing enough to warn the public.

15h ago

0:53
Window falls from high-story hotel as strong winds hit Toronto

Footage sent to CityNews shows a window falling off the Pantages hotel in downtown Toronto as strong winds and cold temperatures hit the city, leaving many areas under special weather alerts.

17h ago

0:29
Two charged with second-degree murder in Brampton stabbing

A man and a woman have been arrested and charged in connection with a homicide that occurred in Brampton.

20h ago

1:15
Where to celebrate NYE in Toronto

2026 is around the corner, and there are many ways to celebrate the new year in Toronto and the GTA on Wednesday night.

21h ago

More Videos