Part of Rideau Canal skateway in Ottawa set to open on Dec. 31

OTTAWA — A section of Ottawa’s historic Rideau Canal skateway is set to open the morning of Dec. 31.

Beginning at 8 a.m., skaters will be able to make their way down a 3.4-kilometre section from the Somerset West access point to the Bank Street Bridge.

At 7.8 kilometres long, the Rideau Canal skateway is known as the world’s largest skating rink — though conditions haven’t always been favourable for skating in recent years.

The skateway — a UNESCO World Heritage Site — stayed closed in 2023 and barely opened at all in 2024 because it was too warm.

The National Capital Commission, which operates the skateway, says on its website the skating season typically runs from January to early March, but it is weather-dependent.

The NCC says that, when open, the skateway is free and accessible at all times.