Part of Rideau Canal skateway in Ottawa set to open on Dec. 31

Skaters make their way along the Rideau Canal Skateway in Ottawa on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

By Catherine Morrison, The Canadian Press

Posted December 30, 2025 4:58 pm.

Last Updated December 30, 2025 8:34 pm.

OTTAWA — A section of Ottawa’s historic Rideau Canal skateway is set to open the morning of Dec. 31.

Beginning at 8 a.m., skaters will be able to make their way down a 3.4-kilometre section from the Somerset West access point to the Bank Street Bridge.

At 7.8 kilometres long, the Rideau Canal skateway is known as the world’s largest skating rink — though conditions haven’t always been favourable for skating in recent years.

The skateway — a UNESCO World Heritage Site — stayed closed in 2023 and barely opened at all in 2024 because it was too warm.

The National Capital Commission, which operates the skateway, says on its website the skating season typically runs from January to early March, but it is weather-dependent.

The NCC says that, when open, the skateway is free and accessible at all times.

Iran lists Canada's navy as terrorist organization in response to move by Ottawa

OTTAWA — Tehran has designated Canada's navy as a terrorist organization in response to Ottawa's decision to add an Iranian military branch to its list of extremist groups. In a statement, the Iranian...

3h ago

Snow squall watch issued for Toronto

The intense weather Toronto experienced over the last few days shows no signs of letting up, with Environment Canada issuing a Yellow-level snow squall watch for the city on Tuesday. The national weather...

6h ago

Family hoping for answers after Quebec couple found dead in Dominican Republic

MONTREAL — The family of a Quebec couple found dead in the Dominican Republic on Boxing Day say they are searching for answers about what happened to their loved ones. Patricia Sauvé says her aunt...

5h ago

'Canada is not for sale' hat makers want to share domestic manufacturing tips

OTTAWA — One of the people behind the viral "Canada is not for sale" hat says he wants to help other companies get on board the made-in-Canada train. Liam Mooney told The Canadian Press he and his fiancée...

4h ago

