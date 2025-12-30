Watermain break closes section of road in Mississauga

Crews are working to repair a watermain break that has resulted in the closure of a portion of Hurontario Street in Mississauga.

Peel police say northbound Hurontario from Dundas Street is closed, and drivers are asked to avoid the area.

A map shows the area impacted by the watermain break in Mississauga. (Google Maps)

Peel Region tells CityNews that operations staff are investigating the cause.

However, they also say they have no ETA for the repair and can’t confirm whether it has impacted area buildings.