Driver arrested for impaired driving in crash near Exhibition Place

A male driver is in police custody for impaired driving following a single-vehicle collision near Exhibition Place early Wednesday morning.

According to authorities, the crash happened in the Lake Shore Boulevard and Ontario Drive area just before 6:50 a.m.

Officers say both the vehicle drove into a hydro pole and damaged some trees. The driver and passenger sustained minor injuries.

Paramedics say the male driver and female passenger were not in the vehicle when crews arrived. They had exited the vehicle after the collision and found walking in the area.

No other details were immediately available.