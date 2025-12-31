Police release suspect photo in alleged ‘unprovoked’ assault at Vaughan plaza

Photo of suspect in a Vaughan assault investigation. York Regional Police.

By Michael Talbot and Nick Westoll

Posted December 31, 2025 12:03 pm.

Investigators have released photos of a suspect, and suspect vehicle, after an alleged unprovoked attack at a Vaughan plaza last Tuesday evening.

In a previous release, York Regional Police officers said someone was assaulted “with a sharp object” in a Vaughan plaza parking lot and described the incident as being “unprovoked.”

Police said the assault happened just after 6 p.m. near Mable Smith Way and Interchange Way and southwest of Jane Street and Highway 7.

Investigators said two people were walking in the parking lot when the unknown man came from behind, grabbed one of the two people and assaulted them.

Officers said the victim was subsequently taken to a hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

The police statement said investigators are searching for a man who is believed to be in his late 30s or early 40s. They described him as being five-foot-10 to six feet tall, and having brown or black facial hair and a medium to heavy build.

Officers said the suspect was last seen wearing a dark-coloured toque, a blue-and-green plaid jacket and dark pants.

Investigators also released an image of a suspect vehicle, described as a white, four-door sedan (pictured below).

