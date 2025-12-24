Man wanted after York Regional Police say ‘unprovoked’ assault happened at Vaughan plaza

York Regional Police officers say they’re looking for a man after someone was assaulted “with a sharp object” in a Vaughan plaza parking lot Tuesday evening, describing the incident as being “unprovoked.”

According to a statement issued by the service, the assault happened just after 6 p.m. near Mable Smith Way and Interchange Way and southwest of Jane Street and Highway 7.

Investigators said two people were walking in the parking lot when the unknown man came from behind, grabbed one of the two people and assaulted them.

Officers said the victim was subsequently taken to a hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

The police statement said investigators are searching for a man who is believed to be in his late 30s or early 40s. They described the suspect as being five-foot-10 to six feet tall, and having brown or black facial hair and a medium to heavy build.

Officers said the suspect was last seen wearing a dark-coloured toque, a blue-and-green plaid jacket and dark pants.