The power outage that’s plunged a northern Manitoba First Nation in cold and darkness for three days now is putting lives at risk.

That’s the message from Cross Lake/Pimicikamak Cree Nation Chief David Monias, who warns multiple essential services have either failed or are at risk of failing.

Chief Monias says the community’s water reservoir is empty, the treatment plant is non-operational, sewage systems are failing, and pipes, water tanks, and pumps are frozen. Once heat is restored, pipes are expected to burst and cause flooding.

Manitoba Hydro said later Wednesday that the water treatment plant was back online after a generator was connected to the community’s water.

“What began as a power outage is now a community-wide emergency,” Monias told reporters Wednesday.

“We are urging immediate assistance, as we cannot do this alone.”

The Pimicikamak Cree Nation chief warns a cold snap is pushing temperatures to minus-40 with the wind chill.

“Our families are freezing, our homes are without heat and electricity in the extreme winter conditions. This is now a human safety issue, not just a power outage,” he said.

He says some community members are sheltered at the public works building, and others at the old nursing station.

A relief site has been set up by the Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak (MKO) in Thompson, about two-and-a-half-hours south, where members can go to escape the cold and receive meals.

“The site is open to all PCN members, and everyone is encouraged to come by and make use of these resources,” the MKO wrote on Facebook.

Others have been evacuated to Norway House and Winnipeg.

Troi Paupanekis is among the roughly 400 community members who evacuated to Winnipeg.

“We were cold all night,” Paupanekis said. “We stayed warm by staying in the room. We had a three-wick candle that was our only source of heat as our generator didn’t start.

“We left with nothing — a couple sets of clothes each, along with a bag of Pampers and a box of formula. So hopefully it gets on tomorrow so we don’t run out.”

“The first seven, eight hours we didn’t have heat or nothing,” added Neil Paupanekis. “We slept all night like that, and then I got my generator the next day, but it kept shutting off.”

Chief Monias says talks are ongoing with the Red Cross to begin arranging for planes to pick up community members.

The community has been without power since late Sunday night when a supply line crossing the Nelson River went down; about 1,300 households went dark. The First Nation declared a state of emergency on Monday.

Manitoba Hydro first estimated power would be restored Wednesday night. The lights are now anticipated to turn back on Thursday at 6 p.m.

The damaged power line near Cross Lake, as shown by this image with emphasis added by Manitoba Hydro. (Courtesy: Manitoba Hydro)

“Power has been out for an extended period of time. We thought that we would be able to get the power up in a matter of hours, only to find out from Manitoba Hydro that will take days,” Chief Monias said.

Manitoba Hydro said early Wednesday evening that it was still on track to restore power by Thursday at 6 p.m.

“No further complications to the repair work have been encountered, and good weather is allowing the continued use of helicopters to ferry crews and materials to the location of the line break and make the repairs,” the Crown corporation said in a news release.

A composite image of Manitoba Hydro workers at the scene of a damaged power line in Pimicikamak Cree Nation Dec. 31, 2025. (Courtesy: Manitoba Hydro)

The power line being above the river is posing difficulties. Monias says the community has been asking Manitoba Hydro for several years to reroute the lines along the highway.

“Our people should not be pushed into repeated states of emergency because essential systems are outdated or neglected,” said Chief Monias. “Reliable infrastructure is not a luxury. These are basic necessities every community deserves.”

The Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs says the situation is reflecting larger challenges faced by the province’s First Nations by exposing systemic gaps in planning and investment.

“This emergency highlights the consequences of infrastructure decisions that do not prioritize reliability, access, or long-term resilience in First Nations territories,” said Grand Chief Kyra Wilson. “Pimicikamak Cree Nation has repeatedly raised concerns about the need to locate transmission lines along the highway. Those warnings were not acted on, and the Nation is now at risk because an aging transmission line is difficult to access and repair under current weather conditions.”

READ: Power will be restored to Pimicikamak Cree Nation Thursday evening, as Manitoba Hydro revises estimate

The First Nation is working to secure hundreds of generators and portable heaters, though Chief Monias says the ones it received from the Red Cross are too small and “just not enough to heat up a home.” He warns generators used indoors are a fire risk.

“We had a fire in one of our trailers already, and firefighters went to put it out. That took a valuable resource, our water, and now we’ve run out.”

The house that burnt down belonged to the friend of Glen McKay, who evacuated Cross Lake to Winnipeg. He’s moved between shelters to stay warm.

“I am feeling alright, feeling safe and warm here,” McKay said. “It was cold over there with all the water lines busted.”

The community is asking for buses to evacuate residents, plumbers, medical support, and fire safety support. It also wants generators, cots, blankets, food, and water “without having to be requested.”

“We need more people to be sent out to come help us out,” Monias said.

The chief and band council are calling on the province to declare a provincial state of emergency. They are also calling on Indigenous Services Canada for more help.

“I am asking the government to contact us immediately, get the army out there, get the planes out there, get the teams out there. Our infrastructure is falling,” said band councillor Shirley Robinson.

Chief Monias is also asking for “clear timelines and accountability” from Manitoba Hydro. “We shouldn’t have to beg Manitoba or Manitoba Hydro,” he said.

“I shouldn’t have to call Wab Kinew or text Wab Kinew or communicate with him in order for this to happen. They should have these plans in place.”

CityNews reached out to the Manitoba government and Indigenous Services Canada but did not immediately hear back.

–With files from Mitchell Ringos