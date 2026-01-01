10-year-old child found dead in Barrie residence

Police say a 10-year-old child was found dead after a well-being check at a residence in Barrie on Wednesday.

Authorities were called to a residence on Bayview Drive near Little Avenue for a well-being check around 3:00 p.m. When officers entered the unit, they found a 10-year-old child deceased.

Meanwhile, police say the child’s mother, a 47-year-old woman, was also found inside the residence and taken to a local hospital.

Barrie Police Services say an investigation is ongoing and there is no risk to public safety.