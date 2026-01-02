Transport Canada warns Air India on drinking rules after pilot’s Vancouver arrest

A pilots taxi a Boeing 737-700 aircraft to the runway for departure from Vancouver International Airport, in Richmond, B.C., on Friday, May 19, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By Nono Shen and Chuck Chiang, The Canadian Press

Posted January 2, 2026 5:32 pm.

Last Updated January 2, 2026 6:56 pm.

An Air India pilot was arrested at Vancouver International Airport last week as he was preparing for a flight, with Transport Canada warning the airline that it faced loss of its flight authorizations if it did not comply with rules about alcohol consumption.

Transport Canada said in a statement that the incident took place on Dec. 23, and it would engage with Air India and Indian aviation authorities to ensure “appropriate followup actions” were taken.

Richmond RCMP said the arrest occurred after a “report of concern” involving an airline crew member.

Police said an investigation is ongoing and no further information would be released.

A spokeswoman for the airport said the pilot had been preparing for Air India’s scheduled daily flight from Vancouver to Delhi, which was delayed for several hours but later departed safely.

Flight tracking website FlightRadar24 shows that the Dec. 23 Air India flight from Vancouver to Delhi via Vienna was scheduled to depart at 3 p.m. but did not leave YVR until 10:02 p.m.

Air India did not immediately respond to requests for comment, while Indian media reported that the pilot had failed a breathalyzer test.

Transport Canada said in its statement that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation of India had primary responsibility for regulatory oversight of Air India.

“Transport Canada remains committed to taking immediate and appropriate action should any safety issues be identified,” it said.

The statement said Canadian aviation regulations prohibited pilots or any other crew members from acting within 12 hours of drinking alcohol or while under its influence.

It said airlines could not assign crew who were unfit for duty.

“Non-compliance with these regulations may result in the suspension or cancellation of a Canadian Aviation Document under the Aeronautics Act,” it said.

Airlines could also face judicial and other penalties, the statement said.

“The safety and security of the travelling public and the transportation system is Transport Canada’s top priority,” it said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 2, 2026.

Nono Shen and Chuck Chiang, The Canadian Press


