Male in hospital after stabbing in York, suspect outstanding: police

A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen at night in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Joseph Ryan

Posted January 2, 2026 11:36 pm.

A male is in the hospital after he was stabbed in York late Friday night, according to police.

Officers say the stabbing occurred just after 10:20 p.m. in the Dufferin Street and Eglinton Avenue.

Investigators say the victim stabbed was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Meanwhile, the male suspect fled the scene prior to police arrival.

No suspect descriptions were immediately available.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

2 males arrested after fleeing crash scene in North York

Police say they arrested two males after they fled on foot after a collision in North York. Investigators say the crash happened around 9:24 p.m. in the Weston Road and Fenmar Drive area. The single-vehicle...

53m ago

Transport Canada warns Air India on drinking rules after pilot's Vancouver arrest

An Air India pilot was offloaded from a plane and arrested at Vancouver International Airport last week, with Transport Canada warning the airline that it faced loss of its flight authorizations if it...

2h ago

Pedestrian injured, dog dead, after being struck by vehicle on Lake Shore

A man has serious injuries and a dog has been pronounced dead after they were both struck by a vehicle at Lake Shore Boulevard West and Remembrance Drive on Friday afternoon, Toronto police say. Emergency...

9h ago

Swiss investigators believe sparkling candles atop wine bottles ignited fatal bar fire

CRANS-MONTANA, Switzerland (AP) — Investigators said Friday that they believe sparkling candles atop Champagne bottles ignited a fatal fire at a Swiss ski resort when they came too close to the ceiling...

1h ago

Top Stories

2 males arrested after fleeing crash scene in North York

Police say they arrested two males after they fled on foot after a collision in North York. Investigators say the crash happened around 9:24 p.m. in the Weston Road and Fenmar Drive area. The single-vehicle...

53m ago

Transport Canada warns Air India on drinking rules after pilot's Vancouver arrest

An Air India pilot was offloaded from a plane and arrested at Vancouver International Airport last week, with Transport Canada warning the airline that it faced loss of its flight authorizations if it...

2h ago

Pedestrian injured, dog dead, after being struck by vehicle on Lake Shore

A man has serious injuries and a dog has been pronounced dead after they were both struck by a vehicle at Lake Shore Boulevard West and Remembrance Drive on Friday afternoon, Toronto police say. Emergency...

9h ago

Swiss investigators believe sparkling candles atop wine bottles ignited fatal bar fire

CRANS-MONTANA, Switzerland (AP) — Investigators said Friday that they believe sparkling candles atop Champagne bottles ignited a fatal fire at a Swiss ski resort when they came too close to the ceiling...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:38
Light snow on the way for the GTA

The GTA will see a mix of sun and cloud on Saturday along with light snow expected in the afternoon.

4h ago

0:27
10-year-old found dead inside Barrie home

The cause of death of the child has not been disclosed at this time as the investigation continues.

7h ago

0:37
It's 2026, that means back to the office for many in the public and private sectors

The remote work option is ending for many across the country with many government employees heading back into the office.

12h ago

0:30
Popular all-you-can-eat buffet location closing in Toronto

The Mandarin is closing its doors at the Yonge and Eglinton location due to redevelopment plans for office space.

12h ago

1:34
Snow could impact Monday commute

More winter weather is on the way. The details in our seven-day forecast.

January 1, 2026 7:48 pm EST EST

More Videos