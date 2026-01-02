Male in hospital after stabbing in York, suspect outstanding: police
Posted January 2, 2026 11:36 pm.
A male is in the hospital after he was stabbed in York late Friday night, according to police.
Officers say the stabbing occurred just after 10:20 p.m. in the Dufferin Street and Eglinton Avenue.
Investigators say the victim stabbed was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Meanwhile, the male suspect fled the scene prior to police arrival.
No suspect descriptions were immediately available.