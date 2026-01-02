Power fully restored in Pimicikamak, state of emergency still in effect

A composite image of Manitoba Hydro workers at the scene of a damaged power line in Pimicikamak Cree Nation Dec. 31, 2025. (Courtesy: Manitoba Hydro)

By Manoj Subramaniam

Posted January 2, 2026 3:38 pm.

Manitoba Hydro said that it has fully restored electricity service in the Pimicikamak Cree Nation in Northern Manitoba Friday afternoon even as a state of emergency was still in effect.

In a press release Friday, Manitoba Hydro said that it has restored electricity to all affected customers after its crews repaired the power line Thursday afternoon.

“The utility began re-energizing customers throughout the community Thursday afternoon in stages to avoid overloading the system and potentially damaging equipment. Electric furnaces and other equipment can draw heavy current when they first come on in cold weather.”

Power was restored to about 75 percent of customers by Thursday night and service to the  remaining customers was restored Friday, according to Manitoba Hydro. Earlier in the week, Manitoba Hydro had said it would restore power by Wednesday 6 p.m. and later revised its estimate to Thursday 6 p.m.

Pimicikamak Cree Nation Chief David Monias also posted the announcement regarding power returning to the Northern Manitoba community on social media.

“1,308 out of 1,335 locations have now been restored, and crews continue to make progress on the remaining outages,” Monias posted, later, updating the numbers to 1,334.

The Pimicikamak Cree Nation declared a state of emergency on Monday following the widespread outage. The community – about 1,300 customers had been without power since late Sunday when a line cross the Nelson River snapped.

On Wednesday, Monias had asked Prime Minister Mark Carney to deploy the Canadian Armed Forces to assist with the power outage crisis in Cross Lake.

In a letter dated Dec. 31, Monias told Carney that the nation was “experiencing a rapidly escalating public health and safety crisis” as hundreds of homes remained without power or heat.

“Elders, infants, children and medically vulnerable citizens are at immediate risk,” Monias wrote in the letter released Thursday.

According to Monias, once power is restored, there are flooding risks due to pipe bursts and more families might be displaced.

Monias took to Facebook to appeal for plumbers to assist with the restoration effort.

“Pimicikamak Nation is urgently seeking licensed plumbers from Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta, or any other region who are willing to assist our community during this emergency.”

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Child found with critical injuries after fire breaks out at Markham home, police say

York Regional Police said emergency crews were called to the home in the Ninth Line and 16th Avenue area of Markham just after 12 p.m. on Friday.

20m ago

Pedestrian injured, dog dead, after being struck by vehicle on Lake Shore

A man has serious injuries and a dog has been pronounced dead after they were both struck by a vehicle at Lake Shore Boulevard West and Remembrance Drive on Friday afternoon, Toronto police say. Emergency...

1h ago

3‑wheeled truck, empty beer cans lead OPP to impaired driving arrest on QEW

A Hamilton man is facing a slate of charges after Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say he drove a pickup truck on just three wheels along the QEW on New Year's Eve. Burlington OPP say the first reports...

7h ago

Mandarin closing Yonge and Eglinton restaurant after 35 years

One of Toronto's longest‑standing buffet restaurants is preparing to close its doors for good. Mandarin Restaurant announced that its Yonge and Eglinton location — a midtown fixture since 1991...

4h ago

Top Stories

Child found with critical injuries after fire breaks out at Markham home, police say

York Regional Police said emergency crews were called to the home in the Ninth Line and 16th Avenue area of Markham just after 12 p.m. on Friday.

20m ago

Pedestrian injured, dog dead, after being struck by vehicle on Lake Shore

A man has serious injuries and a dog has been pronounced dead after they were both struck by a vehicle at Lake Shore Boulevard West and Remembrance Drive on Friday afternoon, Toronto police say. Emergency...

1h ago

3‑wheeled truck, empty beer cans lead OPP to impaired driving arrest on QEW

A Hamilton man is facing a slate of charges after Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say he drove a pickup truck on just three wheels along the QEW on New Year's Eve. Burlington OPP say the first reports...

7h ago

Mandarin closing Yonge and Eglinton restaurant after 35 years

One of Toronto's longest‑standing buffet restaurants is preparing to close its doors for good. Mandarin Restaurant announced that its Yonge and Eglinton location — a midtown fixture since 1991...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

0:30
Popular all-you-can-eat buffet location closing in Toronto

The Mandarin is closing its doors at the Yonge and Eglinton location due to redevelopment plans for office space.

4h ago

1:34
Snow could impact Monday commute

More winter weather is on the way. The details in our seven-day forecast.

21h ago

2:36
Toronto-area hospitals welcome first babies born in 2026

Hospitals across the GTA rang in the new year, with several newborns arriving right at midnight. Catalina Gillies reports.

22h ago

2:16
Dare to dip returns to Toronto

More than 100 Torontonians kicked off 2026 by diving into the icy waters of Lake Ontario at Sunnyside Park for Dare to Dip. The annual New Year’s Day plunge supports Boost Child & Youth Advocacy Centre. Brandon Rowe reports.

6h ago

2:19
Roughly 40 people dead and more than 100 injured after fire at bar in Swiss Alps

Authorities in Switzerland say dozens have been killed in a fire that tore through a bar during New Year’s Eve celebrations. Michelle Mackey reports.

January 1, 2026 4:09 pm EST EST

More Videos