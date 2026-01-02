Power fully restored in Pimicikamak, state of emergency still in effect

Manitoba Hydro said that it has fully restored electricity service in the Pimicikamak Cree Nation in Northern Manitoba Friday afternoon even as a state of emergency was still in effect.

In a press release Friday, Manitoba Hydro said that it has restored electricity to all affected customers after its crews repaired the power line Thursday afternoon.

“The utility began re-energizing customers throughout the community Thursday afternoon in stages to avoid overloading the system and potentially damaging equipment. Electric furnaces and other equipment can draw heavy current when they first come on in cold weather.”

Power was restored to about 75 percent of customers by Thursday night and service to the remaining customers was restored Friday, according to Manitoba Hydro. Earlier in the week, Manitoba Hydro had said it would restore power by Wednesday 6 p.m. and later revised its estimate to Thursday 6 p.m.

Pimicikamak Cree Nation Chief David Monias also posted the announcement regarding power returning to the Northern Manitoba community on social media.

“1,308 out of 1,335 locations have now been restored, and crews continue to make progress on the remaining outages,” Monias posted, later, updating the numbers to 1,334.

The Pimicikamak Cree Nation declared a state of emergency on Monday following the widespread outage. The community – about 1,300 customers had been without power since late Sunday when a line cross the Nelson River snapped.

On Wednesday, Monias had asked Prime Minister Mark Carney to deploy the Canadian Armed Forces to assist with the power outage crisis in Cross Lake.

In a letter dated Dec. 31, Monias told Carney that the nation was “experiencing a rapidly escalating public health and safety crisis” as hundreds of homes remained without power or heat.

“Elders, infants, children and medically vulnerable citizens are at immediate risk,” Monias wrote in the letter released Thursday.

According to Monias, once power is restored, there are flooding risks due to pipe bursts and more families might be displaced.

Monias took to Facebook to appeal for plumbers to assist with the restoration effort.

“Pimicikamak Nation is urgently seeking licensed plumbers from Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta, or any other region who are willing to assist our community during this emergency.”