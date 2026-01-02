What diet trends should we leave in 2025?

Happy Holidays from Frequency Podcast Network! This week we’ll be joined by the Friends of Frequency (FOF).

In this special feed drop on The Big Story, Host Alex Seixeiro speaks to Abbey Sharp, registered dietician and host of the Bite Back podcast, to discuss all the diet trends of 2025. They dig into the dos and don’ts of diet culture, and which habits we you should leave behind heading into 2026.

